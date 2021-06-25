Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar News

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

By:

Chevrolet’s IndyCar program manager Rob Buckner says that despite tight restrictions by the series throughout the 2.2-liter V6 era, evolution has ensured an “unbelievable” difference between original and current specification.

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

IndyCar’s 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 units were introduced along with Dallara’s all-new DW12 for the start of the 2012 season, and will serve their final year in 2022. Within that timeframe, the series has only allowed Chevrolet/Ilmor and Honda/HPD to work on certain areas each year – sometimes bigger, sometimes smaller – in order to help contain costs.

Yet Buckner says that there would be a “remarkable performance difference” between a 2012-spec and current-spec engine.

“A 2012 engine [is] probably in the neighborhood of 100 horsepower down to current race engines, while being massively [fuel] inefficient in comparison, and with poor drivability. It was not a very refined package.

“I think if you could take a 2021 race engine and race it against a field of 2012 cars, it could probably lap the field! It would be unbelievable. That shows how both suppliers have really pushed each other in development and have continuously been getting better.”

Despite the current engine formula being replaced for 2023 by 2.4-liter engines with hybrid units, and both Chevy and Honda stating over the last 18 months that there are only slivers of development potential left in the 2.2, Buckner said the manufacturers will continue pushing.

“For either side, Chevy and our competition, if you stopped now, you’d be left behind next season,” he said. “For 10 seasons, both sides have been on the path of continuous improvement.

“You always think you’ve updated and found something to give you a clear advantage, and then you find it’s almost on par with the competition. Each one is driving the other one forward, relentlessly.

“So we really can’t stop. No doubt if we stopped now, and raced this engine 20-something more times [through to the 2022 finale] we’re going to be behind at the end. So there’s always improvements to be made.

“Four or five years ago we could have said, ‘That’s it. Oh, we’ve explored enough and that’s all we can get out of the 2.2-liter.’ If we would have done that then, we’d be massively behind right now. You have to keep the development process going; running engines on the dyno, revisiting old ideas, maybe hardware development calibration. We won’t consider the 2.2L development officially 100 percent done until it’s raced its final event.”

Asked how difficult it has been to both squeeze the last bit of potential from the 2.2-liter while also tackling the 2.4-liter engines, Buckner said: “Luckily… the homologation table for 2022 is pretty minimal in terms of changes, so there’s few things we can revisit. The fundamental engine architecture is very similar, and the rulebook is quite similar from purely internal combustion side of things.

“There’s things that as we continue to learn and develop on the 2.4, that could be rolled out for the 2.2 next year in its final year of competition – and vice versa. So there’s more engines running, and the staff is kind of looking after these projects at the same time, since we know the 2.2 expiration date is quickly approaching.”

Buckner said that IndyCar president Jay Frye’s aim to have the 2.4-liter cars begin testing in the first quarter of 2022 is realistic, although he said, “The final deciding factor for when it goes on track is going to be integrating the new engine into the car and the cooling system that goes with that.

“There’s a lot of parts and pieces that have to come together before we go on track. Everyone on our side and our competition – there’s been a lot of collaboration to be ready to test for the first time.”

In recent years, Chevrolet’s engines have been regarded as stronger at the top end of the rev range than the Hondas which have produced better lowdown torque. Buckner said those characteristics were hard to change under such restrictive regulation by IndyCar, and didn’t expect them to necessarily change with the 2.4-liter car – yet also added that weak spots will be addressed.

“Our focus has always been on high-speed performance, and I don’t think we’ll drastically change that approach with the 2.4,” he said. “You spend the majority of wide-open throttle time in high-rev range in an IndyCar event, so some of our fundamental decisions will be similar.

“Some things in engine design you lock into earlier in the program, like the entire inlet system, engine block, cylinder heads. Some big decisions you make early on, you carry those forward for years because you don’t get to re-homologate.

“The 2.4 does allow us to do a full clean sheet redesign. Early on, we learned from the 2.2 to make some decisions that could have produced compromises – but engine design is pretty much all about compromises, and the rulebook framework and packaging limitations of the car.
“I have good faith in our group that we’ll address some of our weak points and the 2.4 will be a good package. From the 2023 debut, you’ll see our best and our competition’s best baked in right from the beginning.”

Drivers who have driven for both engine manufacturers have also noted a fundamental difference in the way the trackside engineers operate. HPD is generally seen as more amenable to tailoring its engine mapping to suit individual drivers while Chevy prefers more consistent sets of data from which it hopes all its runners can benefit, and is therefore more restrictive in its choices.

Buckner acknowledged this difference and said he doesn’t envisage a change in policy.

“Our group tries to be pretty controlled and we don’t like running things on the track we haven’t run on the dynos,” he said. “I don’t see that changing too drastically.

“I think it’s easy to overlook the challenge of running 11 cars nearly all the same and expecting them to be reliable. So that’s one of the reasons we don’t let our trackside engineers go too crazy on calibration changes. You’d end up with 11 cars on different calibrations and probably hurt some hardware.

“Clearly there are other ways to do it, but we always prioritize proven options to minimize our risks to hurt performance or reliability… Overall we go to the track with proven concepts backed by data.”

IndyCar race start at Baltimore in 2012.

IndyCar race start at Baltimore in 2012.

Photo by: Adriano Manocchia

shares
comments
Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Previous article

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

7 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

7 h
4
World of Outlaws

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash

5
Stock car

Auburndale Speedway Race Results 1999-08-06

Latest news
2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

49m
Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

5 h
Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne
IndyCar

Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne

Jun 24, 2021
Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya
IndyCar

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

Jun 23, 2021
IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 22, 2021

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue at Road America 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 21, 2021

IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue at Road America

IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will 00:36
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward - Title fight will "get even tighter than it is now"

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 19, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1 Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

Forbrook replaces Gerken as Kinser's Crew Chief
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Forbrook replaces Gerken as Kinser's Crew Chief

Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021
Super GT Super GT

Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021

FCS: Las Vegas Friday Historic Challenge results
Road racing Road racing

FCS: Las Vegas Friday Historic Challenge results

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne
IndyCar IndyCar

Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.