2022 IndyCar season was most watched for six years, says NBC

The season, which ended last weekend with Will Power being crowned champion for the second time, featured a five percent increase in viewership over 2021.

The Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.30 million viewers across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, mar king the most-watched season for the INDYCAR SERIES since 2016, when there were 1.31 million viewers, on NBCSN and ABC, TV-only. TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Half of the season’s 16 races on television delivered a TAD of more than 1 million viewers, the highest mark since 2008. The inaugural race of 2022, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Feb. 27, stands as the most-watched season-opener in 11 years with a TAD of 1.44 million viewers and the most-watched non-Indianapolis 500 INDYCAR race in 11 years .

Additionally, the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 10 delivered the most-watched edition of the race in NBC Sports history (since 2009) with a TAD of 1.08 million viewers.

Bolstered by streaming on Peacock, including the platform’s exclusive presentation of the Toronto race on July 17, the 2022 season ranked as the most-streamed IndyCar season on record with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 50,400 viewers, up 470% vs. 2021.

The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, won by Marcus Ericsson, saw 218,800 streaming the event. The AMA also includes streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.