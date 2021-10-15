Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
IndyCar News

2023 IndyCar won’t take major toll on tires, says Firestone

By:

Firestone says the increased power and weight of a 2023-spec IndyCar won’t dramatically increase tire wear, although the company is still aiming to make modifications to its compounds.

2023 IndyCar won’t take major toll on tires, says Firestone

Yesterday’s test at Mid-Ohio by Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s new champion Alex Palou and two-time champ Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet saw the pair run over 500 miles – a combined total of 123 laps – on behalf of Firestone.

IndyCar’s exclusive tire supplier for over two decades, Firestone was not only testing tires from its new facility in Akron, OH., to the specification used in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this year, but also two additional compounds that the company is considering for introduction in 2023.

“Our practice is to do short runs to get a baseline, then run the best options for about a fuel stint, or in this case, 20 laps, unless there is some other issue,” Cara Adams, Firestone’s director of race tire engineering and manufacturing, told Motorsport.com.

“Firestone conducts tire tests with one car from each manufacturer. Whereas we’ve had many chances to work with Josef and know that he gives excellent feedback about the car, setup, and the effect of the tires on the balance and handling of the car, testing with newer drivers to the series such as Alex gives a fresh perspective. Both cars ran the experimental tires in the cars’ current configuration, against this year’s tires which were our control.”

Regarding the performance characteristics of the red-sidewalled softer compound tires and the harder black primaries, Adams said Firestone is aiming to at least maintain current gaps.

“The experimental tires we ran were both primary-type compounds and not too different from the 2021 tires,” she said, “but the intention of them is to improve grip and confidence in the front end of the car.

“Overall, we are trying to keep similar primary-to-alternate gaps, or increase those gaps. Obviously we test to ensure the tire performance continuously improves, but with a view to 2023, we’re ensuring the tires are up to the task of the added load of the brakes, and that we can match the tire performance with any vehicle changes.

Having acquired data on its experimental tires, as per last week’s test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Firestone again switched to helping IndyCar assess the effects of the 2023 regulation changes, which will see the Honda and Chevrolet engines increase from 2.2-liters to 2.4-liter engines and acquire hybrid units. For road and street courses, these changes will see the cars gain 90-100hp and increase in weight by approximately 120lbs, with weight distribution moving up to 1.5percent rearward. These alterations were simulated with ballast, and by the BorgWarner turbos being wound up to deliver just under 1.7-bar boost.

Newgarden told Motorsport.com yesterday that in this form the cars had noticeably more power but were more clumsy in terms of changes of direction, and with braking distances increased up to 30 feet on the longest straights.

Yet when Firestone ran this year’s compounds on the approximated 2023-spec cars, the engineers were left pleasantly surprised.

“With the increased power and loading on the car, we had expected a more significant difference of the car on the tires,” Adams admitted. “But whereas it didn’t change balances drastically, the additional weight and power did exaggerate any existing drivability concerns, including front brake lockup.”

Firestone will reassess its data once the 2.4-liter hybrid engines start testing in the first quarter of 2022.

In the mean time, Adams said that the reduced latitudinal and longitudinal forces in wet conditions have convinced all concerned that a revised wet tire won’t be necessary for the 2023 cars. Asked if any thought had been given to, introducing an intermediate tire, as per Formula 1, Adams replied, “Not at this time. We do so little running in the wet, that it is hard to justify an additional set of rain tire types.”

shares
comments
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Previous article

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime
IndyCar

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

"Seamless" test, but Newgarden voices 2023 IndyCar weight concern
Video Inside
IndyCar

"Seamless" test, but Newgarden voices 2023 IndyCar weight concern

Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco
Video Inside
IndyCar

Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco

Trending Today

Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Folger won't continue with Bonovo BMW WSBK team in 2022

Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins

Indy S. Schmidt interview ( Pro Stock)
NHRA NHRA

Indy S. Schmidt interview ( Pro Stock)

Englishtown Final Qualifying Order Stock
NHRA NHRA

Englishtown Final Qualifying Order Stock

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident
NHRA NHRA

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
10 h
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021

Latest news

2023 IndyCar won’t take major toll on tires, says Firestone
IndyCar IndyCar

2023 IndyCar won’t take major toll on tires, says Firestone

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

"Seamless" test, but Newgarden voices 2023 IndyCar weight concern
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

"Seamless" test, but Newgarden voices 2023 IndyCar weight concern

Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti impressed at first IndyCar runs by Kirkwood, DeFrancesco

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.