32-car, 13-hour Indy 500 test to be streamed on Peacock

Coverage will run from 11am to 6pm ET on Thursday, April 8, and from 10am to 4pm on Friday, April 9, and will feature Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, Marty Snider and Kevin Lee on commentary duties.

Diffey will do the play-by-play analysis on Thursday with Bell as analyst, while Snider and Lee will be observing and interviewing on pitlane. Lee will take over play-by-play on Friday.

This year, this quartet will be joined by 2003 CART Indy car champion Paul Tracy (analyst) with further pit reporting from Kelli Stavast, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch.

The test will see veterans on track 11am-1pm Thursday, the Rookie Orientation Program and Refresher testing from 1-3pm and then open testing resuming 4-6pm.

The following team driver combos are expected to take part

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet: Sebastien Bourdais, Dalton Kellett

Andretti Autosport-Honda: Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi

Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian-Honda: Marco Andretti

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda: James Hinchcliffe

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet: Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Juan Pablo Montoya

Carlin-Chevrolet: Max Chilton

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda: Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan, Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing-Honda: Cody Ware

Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing-Honda: Pietro Fittipaldi

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda: Ed Jones

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet: Sage Karam

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet: Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda: Helio Castroneves, Jack Harvey

Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet: Simona De Silvestro

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Santino Ferrucci, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato

Team Penske: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

Those required to complete the Refresher Test are three-time Indy 500 winner Castroneves, two-time winner Montoya, former Indy polesitter Hinchcliffe, Bourdais, Kellett, Chilton, Jones, Karam and De Silvestro.

The Rookie Orientation Program will include Fittipaldi and Ware.

Although the test is closed to the public, the IMS Museum will be open. All visitors to the museum on April 8-9 will be directed to park in the gravel parking lot on the east side of Polco Street and south of 16th Street.

Museum guests should plan to use the lot entrance located on Polco just a few feet south of 16th St., and tour busses will serve as free shuttles to and from the Museum main entrance. Shuttles will run continuously during regular Museum hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET), and until the last visitor is delivered to the designated parking area.

The Turn 2 viewing mounds will not be open on Thursday or Friday during the test.