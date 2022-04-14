32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Listen to this article

All those driver/team combinations who have been announced for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will be in action at the Speedway, on Wednesday-Thursday, April 20-21.

Marco Andretti will return to his favorite track with Andretti Autosport-Honda, where he scored Rookie of the Year honors in 2006 with a close runner-up finish and where he took pole position in 2020. Tony Kanaan is the fifth member of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team, the 2013 Indy 500 winner preparing for his first and likely only IndyCar race of the season. Teammate Jimmie Johnson needs to complete the Rookie Orientation Program he started last fall as he prepares for his first ever 500.

Given that this is his first year racing ovals in IndyCar, those with whom Johnson will battle for Indy’s Rookie of the Year honors include 2022’s full-time NTT IndyCar Series rookies Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti Autosport-Honda, Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda, Kyle Kirkwood of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet and Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet.

Former 500 winners who are confirmed entries for the 500 will include full-timers Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet, Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi, Meyer Shank Racing-Honda pair Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, and Dale Coyne Racing with RWR’s Takuma Sato. In addition, two-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya will return to action with Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, although the 500 should be his second start of the year as he’ll be competing in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Those competing in only IndyCar’s five oval races this year will be JR Hildebrand in the third Foyt car, and Ed Carpenter in his own team’s third ECR-Chevrolet.

Weather allowing, the action will begin on Wednesday from 11am-1pm with veteran drivers, while the Rookie Orientation Program and Refresher tests run from 1-3pm. All drivers will then be allowed to run from 3pm until 6pm, while on Thursday all drivers will be permitted to run from 10am to 4pm.

Turn 2 viewing mounds will be open to the public, while the test will be streamed on Peacock Premium for U.S. residents and available on INDYCAR Live! internationally. The IndyCar Radio Network is also providing coverage.

Confirmed entries for 106th running of the Indianapolis 500

Team Penske-Chevrolet

2 - Josef Newgarden

3 - Scott McLaughlin

12 - Will Power

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

8 - Marcus Ericsson

9 - Scott Dixon

10 - Alex Palou

48 - Jimmie Johnson

XX - Tony Kanaan

Andretti Autosport-Honda

26 - Colton Herta

27 - Alexander Rossi

28 – Romain Grosjean

29 – Devlin DeFrancesco

98 - Marco Andretti

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

06 - Helio Castroneves

60 - Simon Pagenaud

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

5 - Patricio O’Ward

6 - Juan Pablo Montoya

7 - Felix Rosenqvist

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

15 - Graham Rahal

30 – Christian Lundgaard

45 – Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

20 – Conor Daly

21 - Rinus VeeKay

33 - Ed Carpenter

Dale Coyne Racing-Honda

18 – David Malukas

51 – Takuma Sato

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

4 - Dalton Kellett

11 - JR Hildebrand

14 – Kyle Kirkwood

Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet

77 – Callum Ilott

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet

23 – Santino Ferrucci

24 – Sage Karam