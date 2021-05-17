$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

BorgWarner bonus checks for Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Photo by: BorgWarner

Every year BorgWarner adds $20,000 to a bonus prize it started in 1995 for a driver who can win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years, but only once has it been paid out – to Helio Castroneves in 2002.

The Brazilian star won $160,000, and the fund returned to $20,000 but it has now built up to $380,000 – or (¥41,300,000) – should Takuma Sato drive his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda to victory lane on Sunday, May 30. Should he fail to do so, next year there will be $400k on offer to this year’s winner.

“The Indianapolis 500 is a cherished pastime for our company and the rolling jackpot, on top of the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy®, brings an added level of excitement to the race,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner Inc. “We are delighted to have accumulated this sizeable reward and eager to witness the next back-to-back victor claim the prize for their remarkable accomplishment.”

Back-to-back wins are a rare at the Indy 500, with only five drivers ever accomplishing it since the race’s inception in 1911. These were Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954), Al Unser (1970-1971) and Castroneves (2001-2002).

As ever, this year’s winner will also have a sculpted replica of his or her face added to the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy and will also receive a miniature version of the Borg-Warner Trophy – officially named the BorgWarner Championship Driver’s Trophy, but known to all as the “Baby Borg” since its inception in 1988.