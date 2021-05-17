Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

By:

Takuma Sato will stand to gain an extra $380,000 on top of his seven-figure race winnings, should he win the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500
BorgWarner bonus checks for Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

BorgWarner bonus checks for Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: BorgWarner

Every year BorgWarner adds $20,000 to a bonus prize it started in 1995 for a driver who can win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years, but only once has it been paid out – to Helio Castroneves in 2002.

The Brazilian star won $160,000, and the fund returned to $20,000 but it has now built up to $380,000 – or (¥41,300,000) – should Takuma Sato drive his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda to victory lane on Sunday, May 30. Should he fail to do so, next year there will be $400k on offer to this year’s winner.

“The Indianapolis 500 is a cherished pastime for our company and the rolling jackpot, on top of the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy®, brings an added level of excitement to the race,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner Inc. “We are delighted to have accumulated this sizeable reward and eager to witness the next back-to-back victor claim the prize for their remarkable accomplishment.”

Back-to-back wins are a rare at the Indy 500, with only five drivers ever accomplishing it since the race’s inception in 1911. These were Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954), Al Unser (1970-1971) and Castroneves (2001-2002).

As ever, this year’s winner will also have a sculpted replica of his or her face added to the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy and will also receive a miniature version of the Borg-Warner Trophy – officially named the BorgWarner Championship Driver’s Trophy, but known to all as the “Baby Borg” since its inception in 1988.

shares
comments
Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

Previous article

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Sprint

Port Royal Speedway Race Results 06/12/04

2
NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Truck

Paul Menard returns to NASCAR competition at COTA

6h
5
NASCAR Cup

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"

Latest news
$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500
IndyCar

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

26m
Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
IndyCar

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

3h
Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”
IndyCar

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”

May 16, 2021
VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk
Video Inside
IndyCar

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

May 16, 2021
Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”
IndyCar

Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”

May 16, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: How VeeKay won at the GMR Grand Prix 06:58
IndyCar
May 16, 2021

IndyCar: How VeeKay won at the GMR Grand Prix

IndyCar: VeeKay - Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life 00:28
IndyCar
May 16, 2021

IndyCar: VeeKay - Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

2021 GMR Grand Prix Race Highlights 04:57
IndyCar
May 16, 2021

2021 GMR Grand Prix Race Highlights

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend 00:34
IndyCar
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole 00:37
IndyCar
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry Indy 500
IndyCar

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

IMSA Mid-Ohio: WTR Acura wins fuel-save nail-biter Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IMSA

IMSA Mid-Ohio: WTR Acura wins fuel-save nail-biter

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”

Ferrucci to race third RLL-Honda in Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Ferrucci to race third RLL-Honda in Indy 500

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

Port Royal Speedway Race Results 06/12/04
Sprint Sprint

Port Royal Speedway Race Results 06/12/04

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time
NHRA NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Paul Menard returns to NASCAR competition at COTA
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Paul Menard returns to NASCAR competition at COTA

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car

How Goodyear came up with two tire compounds for the All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How Goodyear came up with two tire compounds for the All-Star Race

Hendrick Motorsports - 2008 personnel changes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports - 2008 personnel changes

Latest news

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.