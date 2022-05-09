Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

ABC Supply “Homes For Our Troops” livery for Hildebrand at Indy

The #11 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet of JR Hildebrand will spotlight ABC Supply’s mission of “Building Homes, Rebuilding Lives” for severely injured veterans at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
ABC Supply "Homes For Our Troops" livery for Hildebrand at Indy
Listen to this article

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a non-profit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives with ABC Supply pledging to match all donations made to HFOT – up to $1m total – from Saturday, May 21, through Monday, May 30.

A longtime supporter of AJ Foyt Racing, ABC Supply continues its sponsorship of the team in the Indy 500 while bringing attention to HFOT’s work. With nearly 90 percent of its donations going directly to building homes and rebuilding lives, HFOT rarely advertises and relies on word-of-mouth awareness so visibility at the world’s biggest one-day event on Memorial Day Weekend is set to showcase its mission to a national audience.

To date, HFOT has built and donated over 330 homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. After the homes are built, the relationships between HFOT and their Veterans continue, with the organization providing a pro-bono financial planner to assist with budgeting, homeownership education, a peer mentoring program and more.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply is choosing to spotlight Homes For Our Troops through this initiative,” said HFOT president and CEO Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue, it will raise much-needed awareness about our mission. ABC Supply has been a tremendous partner and we are grateful for their commitment to our mission of ‘Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives’.”

Mike Jost, COO of ABC Supply added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be back at the Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing and raise awareness for our friends at Homes For Our Troops. HFOT is an incredible organization and we’re honored to play a part in bringing more attention to the great work they do.”

Team owner A.J. Foyt, who was the first of only four drivers to win the Indy 500 four times, commented: “I think the fans will love it, and I think the fans will be so happy to see the American flag, especially with our team. I would like to thank ABC Supply for supporting Homes For Our Troops. It’s great.”

Hildebrand remarked: “To support this organization at the Speedway, bring attention to Veterans and some of the challenges that they face, and to highlight the things that people and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are doing to give them opportunities to better their lives is such a special thing to be able to be a part of.”

 

Photo by: A.J. Foyt Racing

JR Hildebrand, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

JR Hildebrand, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

Photo by: A.J. Foyt Racing

