Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022 Next / Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team
IndyCar News

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for all oval races

JR Hildebrand will return to the AJ Foyt Racing team, to race the #11 car for the oval races on the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for all oval races
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The ROKiT-backed entry is raced on road and street courses by series rookie Tatiana Calderon, but Hildebrand will take the wheel of the #11 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet in the five oval races – Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500, the double-header at Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Hildebrand made one start for Foyt last year, competing in his 11th Indy 500, and qualified 22nd out of 35 entries before racing to 15th.

His experience will prove useful to his teammates, since Dalton Kellett is in only his third year at this level, while reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood is a rookie.

"I’m excited to have this opportunity to get back in the car, do a little more racing, and work with the AJ Foyt Racing squad again," said Hildebrand. "Although the results may not have looked special on paper, I was really impressed by what we accomplished last year at the 500 and look forward to attacking these other ovals on the IndyCar schedule alongside Kyle and Dalton."

Team president Larry Foyt said: “We had a great experience working with J.R. last year, and there is no doubt he is very competitive at Indianapolis. He is still very motivated to drive IndyCars and is a setup-savvy, technical driver who will be a strong addition to our oval races this year." 

Hildebrand scored his career-best Indy 500 finish of runner-up as a rookie in 2011, when he looked set to win for Panther Racing but got on the marbles at Turn 4 on the final lap, made contact with the wall, and thus allowed the late Dan Wheldon to pass him and score his second Indy win.

At Indy, Hildebrand has qualified in the top-10 four times and posted four top-10 finishes. He posted two more top-three finishes racing for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy in his last full-time season in IndyCar, 2017, both on ovals.

Hildebrand’s first race of the season for the legendary seven-time Indy car champion A.J. Foyt will be next week in in the XPEL 375 in Foyt’s home state at Texas Motor Speedway.

shares
comments
Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022
Previous article

Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022
Next article

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team Texas
IndyCar

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team

53 cars entered for Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
IMSA

53 cars entered for Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team
IndyCar IndyCar

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for all oval races
IndyCar IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for all oval races

Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022

Nine-car Texas IndyCar test called off due to cold weather
IndyCar IndyCar

Nine-car Texas IndyCar test called off due to cold weather

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.