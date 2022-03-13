Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team
IndyCar / Texas News

Unser Jr: "A matter of time" for Johnson to achieve top fives in IndyCar

Al Unser Jr believes that it will be "just a matter of time" before Jimmie Johnson is able to achieve top-five finishes in IndyCar.

Unser Jr: "A matter of time" for Johnson to achieve top fives in IndyCar
James Newbold
By:
Listen to this article

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Johnson switched to IndyCar for the 2021 season with Chip Ganassi Racing, contesting a road and street course-only schedule.

However the 46-year-old has pledged to contest the full season in 2022, including on ovals - having missed the Indianapolis 500, Texas and Gateway last season, and never competed at returning venue Iowa in NASCAR.

Johnson's best finish to date is a 17th, achieved in the Laguna Seca and Long Beach races that concluded the 2021 campaign.

Unser, who won two Indycar titles and claimed Indy 500 victories in 1992 and 1994, also has experience of stock car racing having won the IROC championship against some of NASCAR's top names in 1986 and 1988.

Speaking to Autosport for a podcast promoting his recently-released book, A Checkered Past, Unser said Johnson's steep learning curve will soon be rewarded with strong results in IndyCar, and expects that "it's going to be like a light switch".

"Jimmie has shown the world how competitive the Indycars are, it's that simple," said Unser. "He's a super-talented driver, and so he's just proving, 'Hey, it's tough out here'.

"He's got a great team, great coaches, great engineers, they're all working together in that Ganassi camp. For me, it's just a matter of time. and once it happens with Jimmie, it's going to be like a light switch. All of a sudden it's going to go off and he's going to be running up in the top five, no problem.

"But, it takes a while to get there and it just shows how competitive IndyCar racing is."

Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Tony Kanaan

Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Tony Kanaan

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Johnson, who was lapped on his way to finishing 23rd in the St Petersburg season-opener last month, backed himself earlier this year to be "much more competitive" on ovals. 

Although the dynamics of racing a single-seater on an oval differ vastly to that of a stock car, Johnson remarked that he was “surprised how familiar it felt” driving the Texas oval in testing.

Unser said he believes Johnson's years of experience on ovals will prove useful.

"Experience is experience in race cars, it doesn't matter what the race car is," he added.

 
shares
comments

Related video

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team
Previous article

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club
Video Inside
Formula 1

Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club

Ex-Minardi F1 driver Tarso Marques to make NASCAR Cup debut
NASCAR Cup

Ex-Minardi F1 driver Tarso Marques to make NASCAR Cup debut

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime
Formula 1

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

Latest news

Unser Jr: "A matter of time" for Johnson to achieve top fives in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Unser Jr: "A matter of time" for Johnson to achieve top fives in IndyCar

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team
IndyCar IndyCar

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for all oval races
IndyCar IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for all oval races

Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.