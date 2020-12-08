IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti Autosport confirms Herta in #26 Gainbridge entry

shares
comments
Andretti Autosport confirms Herta in #26 Gainbridge entry
By:

Andretti Autosport-Honda has announced that Colton Herta will switch to the team’s #26 car, as the Harding Steinbrenner name is dropped.

Herta raced under the Harding Steinbrenner Racing banner in his rookie season of 2019, with the team nominally only an AA satellite operation, but this became Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport in 2020.

For next season, Herta, who already has three race wins to his credit, takes over the #26 Andretti Autosport-Honda. From 2018, this entry was piloted by Zach Veach who relinquished the cockpit to James Hinchcliffe (pictured above) for the last three rounds of 2020.

As Motorsport.com predicted in October, Herta will be sponsored by Gainbridge, which according to the team’s release is “a digital platform providing simple and direct access to trusted financial products to help clients grow their money for goals big and small, not just for retirement.”

“Colton has quickly shown in the NTT IndyCar Series that talent and drive produce winning results,” said Dan Towriss, CEO and president, Group1001 and the Gainbridge brand. “Gainbridge is proud to align with Colton and Andretti Autosport to represent our brand and values… The confidence and consistency demonstrated by Colton makes him a great fit to represent Group1001 and Gainbridge.”

Although Herta scored ‘only’ one win in his sophomore season, it was the team’s sole triumph of 2020, and Herta’s remarkable pace, consistency and relative absence of error when the team was struggling in the first half of the season helped him finish third in the points race, beaten only by Scott Dixon (Ganassi) and Josef Newgarden (Penske).

“We’re really excited to welcome back Gainbridge and look forward to seeing what Colton can do in 2021,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport. “Colton’s career has been on a steady rise. We’re confident that he will continue to grow and advance, and we’ll see the #26 in victory lane soon.”

Herta told Motorsport.com that he’s optimistic that his third place in the championship can be improved upon for 2021, but admitted he still feels he has things to learn from his more experienced teammates.

“I never felt qualifying was a problem, and never felt that since joining the series,” he said, “but my problems initially were racecraft and managing an entire stint. I still don’t think I’m quite at the level of [teammate] Alexander Rossi in that regard, particularly when it comes to saving fuel while still going fast. Some tracks I’m just as good as him but I noticed this year that other tracks I struggle in that direction.

“So I’ve been working hard in the offseason, going over some data and trying to close the gap. But there are some things that Rossi does really well in the races that I’m trying to work towards now.

Herta agreed he did endeavor to make the most of his car during Andretti Autosport’s early-season difficulties in 2020, but added, “It wasn’t all me, though. I did think I was driving quite well last year, but I think on days we were struggling, we sometimes got a little bit lucky with caution periods, or the pit crew kept me in it, too. My guys had third-fastest pitstop average throughout the year, which was a huge step up from 2019, when we were something like 24th fastest on pitstops! So we definitely took advantage of other people’s mistakes.”

Herta added that the #26 will be of particular significance to him as he ran it in his formative years in karting as a nod to his father, Bryan Herta.

“Right around when I started in karting was when Dad was wrapping up in IndyCar, and he switched to the LMP2 car which carried #26.

“I’m really excited for this new partnership with Gainbridge. They’ve been a huge supporter of Andretti Autosport and IndyCar as a whole. The livery is wonderful to look at and will pop at every track we go to. I can’t wait to see that livery at the front of the field,” said Herta.

Legendary IMS historian Davidson to retire at year’s end

Previous article

Legendary IMS historian Davidson to retire at year’s end
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Andretti Autosport , Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Hamilton issues health update after one of his "hardest weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton issues health update after one of his "hardest weeks"

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

Lernerville report 98-05-19
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Lernerville report 98-05-19

W Series reveals 2021 calendar on F1 support bill
W Series W Series / Breaking news

W Series reveals 2021 calendar on F1 support bill

Sette Camara: Super Formula on a par with IndyCar
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Sette Camara: Super Formula on a par with IndyCar

Bobby Baldwin passes away
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Bobby Baldwin passes away

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Andretti Autosport confirms Herta in #26 Gainbridge entry
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti Autosport confirms Herta in #26 Gainbridge entry

Legendary IMS historian Davidson to retire at year’s end
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Legendary IMS historian Davidson to retire at year’s end

IndyCar remains in talks with Ferrari, despite rumors
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar remains in talks with Ferrari, despite rumors

Brown: O’Ward and Rosenqvist are “superstar” status
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown: O’Ward and Rosenqvist are “superstar” status

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton issues health update after one of his "hardest weeks"

24min
2
Formula 1

Russell hopes to give Wolff a headache before 2022

5h
3
Formula 1

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

55min
4
W Series

W Series reveals 2021 calendar on F1 support bill

5h
5
W Series

Saudi Arabia open to holding W Series round in 2021

Latest news

Andretti Autosport confirms Herta in #26 Gainbridge entry
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport confirms Herta in #26 Gainbridge entry

Legendary IMS historian Davidson to retire at year’s end
IndyCar

Legendary IMS historian Davidson to retire at year’s end

IndyCar remains in talks with Ferrari, despite rumors
IndyCar

IndyCar remains in talks with Ferrari, despite rumors

Brown: O’Ward and Rosenqvist are “superstar” status
IndyCar

Brown: O’Ward and Rosenqvist are “superstar” status

Grosjean “wouldn't race any car without a halo” after crash
Formula 1

Grosjean “wouldn't race any car without a halo” after crash

Latest videos

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win 02:21
IndyCar
Oct 4, 2020

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.