IndyCar Testing report

Andretti Autosport dominates 13-car test at Barber

Colton Herta set the fastest time of the day in Monday’s test at Barber Motorsports Park, with teammate Romain Grosjean topping the afternoon session.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Andretti Autosport dominates 13-car test at Barber
Listen to this article

While Andretti Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing had always intended to test at Barber, the test came as a late schedule addition for Chip Ganassi Racing, Meyer Shank Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing, whose attempts to test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last week were thwarted by cold weather.

Despite running Firestone primary tires, Herta’s time in the morning was just one-tenth of a second off Pato O’Ward’s pole time from last year’s race at the 2.366-mile 16-turn venue in Birmingham, AL, set on used Firestone ‘reds’, although four-tenths off the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy driver’s Q2 time set on fresh alternates.

Herta wound up 0.13sec faster than teammate Rossi who started last year’s race on the front row, and Chip Ganassi Racing Honda’s defending champion Alex Palou, who also scored his first ever IndyCar win at Barber last April.

Rinus VeeKay was the fastest of the three Chevrolet runners, slotting into fourth for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Rookie Devlin DeFrancesco was seven-tenths off Herta, but comfortably ahead of fellow newbie, Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Jimmie Johnson was 1.6sec slower than his fastest teammate, Palou.

In the afternoon, it was series sophomore Romain Grosjean who rose to the top of the times to shade Herta by one-tenth, although his best time was 0.15sec off Herta's best from the morning.

Semi-teammate Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing also made gains in the afternoon, to move up to third, while Johnson ultimately turned the most number of laps, at 115.

The teams will now head west for this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, before returning to Barber for the fourth round of the season, held April 29 - May 01.

a.m.
P Driver Team-Engine FL
1 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 65.93
2 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 66.06
3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 66.07
4 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 66.24
5 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 66.30
6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 66.37
7 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 66.48
8 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 66.54
9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 66.58
10 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 66.60
11 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner-Honda 66.62
12 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 67.50
13 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 67.67
 

p.m.
P Driver Team-Engine FL
1 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 66.08
2 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 66.18
3 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 66.22
4 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 66.32
5 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 66.40
6 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 66.40
7 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 66.55
8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 66.59
9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 66.66
10 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 66.80
11 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner-Honda 66.85
12 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 67.30
13 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 67.83
In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
