Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete

The trailer was barely 20 minutes from the paddock in downtown St. Petersburg, FL when the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to local broadcaster Bay News 9, Florida Highway Patrol closed one lane of the I-275 and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Andretti Autosport confirmed the news, stating: “We want to thank everyone for the outreach and concern… We are thankful to report that no one was harmed, and want to thank our transport drivers and local first responders for their quick action and support.”

A team spokesperson later provided an update.

"At this time, damages to the #88 car appear to be minor and cosmetic, caused by heat, smoke and/or water.

"We have no current reason to believe that any competition or mechanical aspects of the car have been damaged or compromised.

"Our Indy Lights team is already in Florida for testing and is now en route to St. Pete to help evaluate and assess. Additionally, we are sending a team of IndyCar crewmen from Indianapolis to St. Pete today in advance of the team’s full arrival tomorrow.

"We are also preparing backup pit equipment at the Indy race shop. This equipment and a spare transporter will depart Indianapolis today as well."

