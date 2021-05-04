Tickets Subscribe
Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend
IndyCar / Indy 500 Breaking news

Andretti confirms Wilson in sixth Indy 500 entry

By:

Stefan Wilson will enter the Indianapolis 500 for a third time, and for a second time driving an Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Andretti confirms Wilson in sixth Indy 500 entry

Sponsored by new women’s golf lifestyle brand LOHLA SPORT, Wilson will join not only the team’s four fulltimers, but also last year’s polesitter Marco Andretti. 

Wilson, the brother of late great Justin Wilson, made his debut in the race with KVSH Racing in 2016, ceded his seat at Andretti in 2017 in order to make room for Fernando Alonso, before being repaid with ride in 2018.

He led a trio of off-strategy cars at the front of the field following the final restart, but with no more cautions coming, he was forced to pit and dropped to 15th.

Since then, Wilson, who finished third in the 2011 Indy Lights championship for Michael Andretti’s team, has been working on finding sponsorship to have another run with one of the most successful squads at the Speedway.

“We’re excited to not only welcome Stefan back to the team, but also to have a new partner in LOHLA SPORT come on board to experience their first Indy 500,” said Andretti. “We have a great history with the Wilson family and we’re hopeful we can build on successes we’ve had in the past this May.” 

Said Wilson himself: “After leading laps with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, I'm hungry to return and finish the job. I’ve worked tirelessly to make this return happen and I am so thankful that LOHLA SPORT has believed in me to represent them.

“It’s a dream come true to rejoin Andretti and also partner with Honda once more in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The icing on the cake is we get to do this with a brand new company in LOHLA SPORT, a premium women's apparel brand already captivating the golf lifestyle scene…

“None of this would have happened without Don and Carolyn Cusick, who are avid racing and golf enthusiasts and also shareholders in LOHLA SPORT. This program also represents the birth of Cusick Motorsports, and I am hopeful the 2021 Indianapolis 500 will be a springboard to many exciting opportunities for the Cusick Motorsports brand in the future.

“Lastly, I am thankful to have Expedia Group's VIP Access join the effort, along with Menlo Ventures, VSRS and Liberty Group.”

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

Previous article

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Stefan Wilson
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

