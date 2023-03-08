Subscribe
Previous / Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win
IndyCar / St. Pete News

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Andretti Autosport joined Gainbridge in recognizing and celebrating Women’s History Month at the opening round of the 2023 IndyCar season in St. Petersburg.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes
Listen to this article

Elite athletes Annika Sorenstam, Destanni Henderson, Gigi Fernandez and Elizabeth Montavon attended the IndyCar season-opener. Each athlete’s organization including The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (Sorenstam), Indiana Fever (Henderson), Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge (Fernandez) and Parity (Montavon) were prominently displayed on a special livery across the rear wing of the #26 Gainbridge-backed Andretti Autosport-Honda raced by Colton Herta. 

“In recognition of Women's History Month, we are excited to showcase our partnership with four premier women's sports properties on the livery of the #26 Gainbridge Honda,” stated Mike Nichols, chief of sponsorship strategy and activation for Group 1001, Gainbridge’s parent company. “We are honored to be joined by elite athletes representing each organization to celebrate their accomplishments while helping us elevate the sponsorship platform of women's sports.”

Sorenstam, a professional golfer whose 15-year, Hall-of-Fame career changed the trajectory of women’s golf, will host the penultimate LPGA event of the season, The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, held at the Pelican Golf Club in the Tampa Bay area in November. In addition to joining Gainbridge and Andretti Autosport for the race weekend, the winner of 10a LPGA majors and founder of The ANNIKA Foundation also served as Grand Marshal for the GP of St. Pete and gave the official command to start engines.

The 52-year Swede described herself as proud and grateful for Gainbridge’s opportunity, adding: “Bringing women together during the start of Women’s History Month is a great way to spotlight the growth of women in sport.”

Gigi Fernandez is a Hall of Fame tennis player, who was Top 20 on the singles circuit, but devastatingly effective as a doubles player. She accumulated 17 Grand Slam titles across all four events (Australian, French, Wimbledon and U.S.) between 1988 and 1997, and won Olympic gold medals with the (unrelated) Mary Joe Fernandez in ’92 and ’96. Gigi was at St. Pete to represent the Billie Jean King Cup.

Henderson is a professional basketball player for the WNBA team Indiana Fever, and also competes for the U.S. national team. Before joining Indiana Fever last month, her college career culminated in her proving crucial to South Carolina’s 64-49 defeat of UConn in the NCAA finals in Minneapolis, having recorded 26 points, four assists and three steals.

Parity athlete and professional water skier Elizabeth Montavon is a nine-time National Champion, three-time All American, U.S. Open Champion and member of the elite women’s slalom roster.  

Marissa Andretti, VP of Andretti Autosport and managing director of Andretti Technologies, stated: “We are honored to join Gainbridge in highlighting these four incredible athletes and the top-tier organizations that they represent in St. Petersburg. Their elite talent and many successes push the boundaries for women everywhere and we are proud to amplify such a powerful message.

“Building meaningful partnerships within the motorsports industry that have a positive societal impact is a top priority at Andretti Autosport and we are proud that Gainbridge not only shares that passion but has also allowed us to be a part of their celebration of Women’s History Month.”

Elite women athletes apply stickers on Herta's racecar

Elite women athletes apply stickers on Herta's racecar

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

shares
comments

Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win

Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win

IndyCar
St. Pete

Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races

Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races

Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying

Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying

IndyCar
St. Pete

Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium

Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium

F1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts

Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.