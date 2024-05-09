All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Arrow McLaren has announced Theo Pourchaire will contest the rest of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series with the exception of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The reigning Formula 2 champion, Pourchaire becomes the primary choice of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet beginning with this weekend’s round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Pourchaire assumes the role after two previous starts with the team in a substitute role for the injured David Malukas, who was recently released from his contract as the team cited his unavailability “for the entirety of the season to date”.

“The NTT IndyCar Series has some of the best racing in motorsport, and now I can say that with experience,” said Pourchaire, also a reserve driver for Sauber’s Formula 1 team.

“I'm excited to take on this challenge with Arrow McLaren for the rest of the season. This is a special opportunity, and I am committed to learning and improving as we get on track each race weekend. I’ve enjoyed my first two races with the team, and I know we have plenty of potential in front of us.

“Of course, I would like to thank Zak (Brown, McLaren CEO), Gavin (Ward, Arrow McLaren Team Principal) and Tony (Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Sporting Director), as well as the Sauber F1 Team, for making this all possible.”

Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

After making his IndyCar debut with an impressive finish on the Streets of Long Beach, Pourchaire was running 18th on the penultimate lap at Barber Motorsports Park before being hit by team-mate Pato O’Ward and falling to 22nd.

Last week, Pourchaire got his first taste of an oval after testing with the team at the 1.25-mile track formerly known as Gateway, located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.

“We’re excited to continue working with Theo,” Ward said.

“He proved to be a quick learner, and we believe his skillset and learning mindset will support his development as he gets more comfortable racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. Now, it’s about continuing to grow and turning those learnings into results alongside the No. 6 team.”

Although the team has not yet announced who will race in the No. 6 entry for the Indy 500, Callum Ilott is shown in the event media guide by Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ilott contested the opening two events (St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club) with Arrow McLaren.

Lundqvist still trying to "find the sweet spot" after Barber podium
Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races

Joey Barnes
