Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season

O’Ward, who completed his first full IndyCar season in 2020 and finished fourth in the championship, will run an updated version of the orange-and-black livery seen on both full-season cars last year, with team partner Arrow prominent on the black sidepods.

However, the #7 car of new arrival Rosenqvist – entering his third IndyCar season and now with a win to his name – will run blue on the sidepods, in front of the cockpit and the front wings, with Vuse (digital vapor e-cigarettes) as the prominent sponsor.

Last year, the #7 and #5 were distinguishable just by the former’s blue wing endplates.

Speaking ahead of the public launch Friday morning, Rosenqvist said: “I think both cars look amazing – although I obviously think my one looks the best.

“I really like how they kept it clean and pretty similar to last year but now you can separate the two cars. That’s something that the fans asked for and it’s also easier for our spotters, to relate to a specific car.”

Regarding his hopes for the season ahead, Rosenqvist said that getting the details right will be vital for the team as a whole.

“We’re toward the end of an engine and chassis era, so the gains are much harder to find,” said the 28-year-old Swede. “You have to deep dive into everything you did last year. Every little rock needs to be turned.

“And I think that’s what we’ve done really well. I’m really impressed by the work that the team has done since I came here and I think we’ll definitely be better than last year, and that’s what we need to be.”

O’Ward added: “Looking back to last year, I don’t think there was much where we said, ‘Oh we need to fix this.’ I think we just need to make sure everything is done correctly and we don’t make mistakes. Mistakes in this series are so costly and you can leave a lot of points on the table by little things.

“That’s going to be the same again this year. Very competitive, very large field. I think it’s going to be harder than ever but I think we have a real chance to compete and hopefully fight for the championship.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP

