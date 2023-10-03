Subscribe
Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing joining forces to create strategic alliance

Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger Racing have revealed plans to enter a strategic alliance together ahead of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.

Joey Barnes
By:
Strategic Alliance JHR / McLaren

The formation will include focus on the commercial side and “may evolve over time,” according to a joint release from the respective teams. Additionally, there will be a combined strategic focus.

With both organizations being powered by Team Chevy, it provides a more seamless opportunity to also look at the possibility to develop talent, extending to drivers, engineers and mechanics.

Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward expressed his thoughts on what the alliance will help create for the two teams.

“We’re continually working to strengthen all areas of our team, and a strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing helps both of us in leveraging our commercial and marketing power and the McLaren Racing brand in a new way,” Ward said.

The formation of the alliance comes after a year of growth for both organizations. Last offseason saw Arrow McLaren add a third full-time entry into North America’s premier open-wheel championship and grow by 40%.

Meanwhile, Juncos Hollinger Racing expanded to a second full-time entry in 2023, with addition of Agustin Canapino, who finished runner-up for Rookie of the Year.

There was also a recent change within JHR, with David P. Morgan appointed as team manager on Monday, filling the role following the departure of Vince Kremer.

“Our two teams have a lot of similarities in how we’re attracting partners and building a fanbase,” said Ricardo Juncos, President and co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “We’re starting out with a strategic alliance and we’ll see how that may evolve from here.”

Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner, Juncos Hollinger Racing, added: “We believe our alliance will enable us to accelerate our progress while also benefiting McLaren with commercial and talent development opportunities.”

