Arrow McLaren refreshes organization with title changes to leadership

There will be a slightly different look to Arrow McLaren for the 2024 IndyCar Series season with the organization announcing a number of changes to reflect more efficient operations.

Gavin Ward’s title is changing from Racing Director to Team Principal, which comes as a reflection to his responsibilities of overseeing the program. Ward, who joined Arrow McLaren in July 2022 and took on his current role ahead of the 2023 season, will continue to report directly to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Last offseason saw Arrow McLaren grow by 40%, with several additions to personnel that included the likes of Alexander Rossi in a third full-time entry.

“Last year at this time, the team went through significant changes and growth, and we had to move fast to recruit and stay ahead of preparation for the upcoming season,” Ward said.

“We’ve used the last several months as an opportunity to observe our ways of working—where we’re strong and where we need to be better. I’m excited for these changes. This team has great characters and a ton of talent, and this is all about leaning into people’s strengths and allowing the team to run fast and effectively.”

Brian Barnhardt, who took on the role of General Manager when he joined last year, will continue in that role and report to Ward in helping oversee business operations and administration. Additionally, though, he will be involved with strategic partnerships and special projects.

Tony Kanaan becomes the team’s Sporting Director, receiving the title alteration after being a Special Advisor for the majority of 2023. The responsibilities include a greater presence with the leadership team that will also extend outside of race weekends. Additionally, he will work with the drivers, bolster partner relationship and remain a key resource for the team on a daily basis.

“My role as special advisor was really an opportunity for me to test the waters of being on the other side of a team—as a leader and no longer a driver,” Kanaan said.

“I was able to observe how the team is run, make suggestions on where we can improve and help out with the commercial side of the team. I found out pretty quickly that this side isn’t too bad. I really like it actually and thought I have more to contribute in the day-to-day, outside of just race weekends.

"I’m looking forward to this new role where I’ll be more engrained with the team, having unique experience to contribute and make Arrow McLaren even better.”

