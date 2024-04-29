All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

David Malukas has been released from his IndyCar Series contract by Arrow McLaren, the team announced on Monday morning.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
David Malukas, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Malukas, a Chicago native, has been the focal point of drama since suffering an injured left wrist in a mountain bike accident on February 11 that required surgical repairs, less than a month before the season started on March 10.

Arrow McLaren cited the reason "due to him being unavailable for the entirety of the season to date, with no confirmed return date," which put the team in a situation to call upon two other drivers – Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire – to race in his absence.

Ilott drove at the season-opening round at St. Petersburg, the non-points $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club and the Indianapolis 500 Open Test.

Meanwhile, reigning Formula 2 champion Pourchaire made his debut in North America's premier open-wheel championship earlier this month in the Grand Prix of Long Beach. He also raced this past weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

Read Also:

Malukas joined the team in September 2023 and was set to race his third IndyCar season with Arrow McLaren until this wrist injury sidelined him from races in St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park.

"The past three months have been challenging," Malukas said. "I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren and regret that it never materialized.

"I would have loved to have continued representing the team and its partners going forward. They have been good, and I appreciate all they have done for me.

"I've done everything possible to speed up the rehab process – treatments, physiotherapy, strength training – but my recovery has taken longer than anticipated. Every injury is different, and everybody heals at a different pace. I'll turn my full attention to getting back to 100 per cent and then prove that I am ready and able to compete to win."

Arrow McLaren is finalizing its driver assignments for the remainder of the 2024 season and will announce confirmations for upcoming races in due course.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber

Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber
Drivers react to “mad” mannequin moment at Barber IndyCar race

Drivers react to “mad” mannequin moment at Barber IndyCar race

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Drivers react to “mad” mannequin moment at Barber IndyCar race
David Malukas
More from
David Malukas
Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Arrow McLaren
More from
Arrow McLaren
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times

F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA