Star of “Art of racing in the rain” to be honorary Indy starter

Ventimiglia stars on critically acclaimed NBC drama series “This is Us.” Playing the role of family patriarch Jack Pearson, he has been nominated three times for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series and a Critic’s Choice Award for best actor in a drama series.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the 'Racing Capital of the World' and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Ventimiglia’s work includes TV shows like “Heroes” and “Gilmore Girls.” In 2019, he starred in “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” an adaptation of the international best-selling novel by Garth Stein. The book focuses on a family dog who evaluates his life through the lessons learned by his human owner, a professional race car driver played by Ventimiglia.