IndyCar / Preview
IndyCar / Preview

Honda Indy GP of Alabama – facts, figures, entry list

By:

All you need to know ahead of the first round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series – the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Honda Indy GP of Alabama – facts, figures, entry list

Event date: Saturday, Apr. 17 – Sunday, Apr. 18

Track: Barber Motorsports Park, 2.38-mile 17-turn natural road course in Leeds, Alabama

Race distance: 90 laps (214.2 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set available for rookies for use in first practice.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

At-track IndyCar schedule (local/Central Time) and broadcast details

Saturday, Apr. 17
10.00-10.45am – First practice – Peacock
1.40-2.25pm – Second practice – Peacock
4.55-6.10pm – Qualifying – Peacock
9.00pm – Qualifying broadcast encore – Peacock

Sunday, Apr. 18
10.30-11.00 – Warm-up – Peacock
2.00pm – Pre-race – NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
2.30pm – “Drivers, start your engines” – NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
2.42pm – Green flag: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama – NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
4.30pm – IndyCar post-race – NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

*For full on-track schedule, click here 

Leigh Diffey is the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, while pit reporters will be Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Dave Burns.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton and Nick Yeoman. Jake Query is the turn announcer. The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama race (3.00pm ET) airs live on network affiliates, XM 205, Sirius 211, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on XM 205.

Race Notes

2019 race winner: Takuma Sato, 1:55:46.8076, 107.272 mph. No race in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 NTT P1 Award winner: Takuma Sato, 1:08.5934, 120.711 mph. No race in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying lap record: Sebastien Bourdais, 1:06.6001, 124.324 mph, April 23, 2016

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama will be the 11th NTT IndyCar Series event at Barber Motorsports Park. Helio Castroneves won the inaugural race in 2010.

Josef Newgarden won in 2015, ’17 and ’18, Will Power won in 2011 and ’12, Ryan Hunter-Reay won in 2013 and ’14, Simon Pagenaud in 2016 and Takuma Sato in 2019.

Power claimed pole position in 2010, ’11, ’14 and ’17, Hunter-Reay in 2013, Pagenaud in ’16, Newgarden in ’18, and Sato in ’19.

Scott Dixon has finished on the podium in eight of his 10 starts at Barber Motorsports Park – including six runner-up finishes – but Chip Ganassi Racing as a whole has never won here, while Team Penske has six wins here.

Eighteen of this weekend’s 24 drivers have previously competed in NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Barber Motorsports Park, with ten having led laps: Power 208, Newgarden 133, Hunter-Reay 93, Pagenaud 87, Sato 74, Dixon 46, Graham Rahal 25, Sebastien Bourdais 19, James Hinchcliffe 4 and Alexander Rossi 3.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin (R) Christchurch, New Zealand PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Code 3 Associates Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA AUTO PARTS / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada Genesys Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson (R) El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Romain Grosjean (R) Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
59 Max Chilton Reigate, England Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet
60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, England AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
 
