Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars

Listen to this article

Herta lapped the 2.366-mile 17-turn course in Birmingham, AL, in 66.5149sec, an average speed of 124.483mph to shade Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s defending race-winner here, by a mere 0.05sec.

Alexander Rossi was precisely 0.1sec behind Andretti Autosport teammate Herta but a hair faster than another teammate, Romain Grosjean, who is returning to the site of his first ever IndyCar race last year.

In a session that suggested Honda have retained somewhat of an advantage over Chevrolet on sinewy road courses, St. Petersburg winner, Team Penske-Chevy’s Scott McLaughlin, made a late improvement to bound into fifth place ahead of New Zealand compatriot Scott Dixon in the second quickest Ganassi.

Last year’s pole-winner, Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, was the second fastest of the Chevys with a 66.9838sec, some 0.47sec off the ultimate pace.

Behind him was one of the stars of the session, Callum Ilott in the sole Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy entry. He lapped the 2.366-mile course a tenth off O’Ward, but eighth overall after running 20 laps in the car bearing the Racing for Children’s Presented by Medical Properties Trust livery. He was fastest rookie.

Marcus Ericsson surived a hair-raising venture into the grass at Turn 13 to go ninth quickest ahead of Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet.

Jack Harvey was the quickest of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas in 11th.

Will Power and Josef Newgarden, who have five Barber wins between them, were only 16th and 18th but Newgarden’s efforts were stymied by a technical issue which ended his session 10mins early. This weekend, the two-time champion could earn $500,000 bonus from PeopleReady, as he attempts to become the first driver this year to clinch victory on an oval, a street course and a road course.

Power and McLaughlin meanwhile turned 22 laps each as Penske attempts to make up for the fact that it did no ‘natural’ roadcourse testing in the offseason, and there is a new Firestone tire to learn for this weekend.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps LapTime Engine Team 1 Colton Herta 1:06.5149 5 15 1:07.2187 Honda Andretti Autosport 2 Alex Palou 1:06.5657 0.0508 8 17 1:07.5571 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Alexander Rossi 1:06.6657 0.1508 6 14 1:08.5594 Honda Andretti Autosport 4 Romain Grosjean 1:06.7046 0.1897 5 16 1:06.8716 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.8705 0.3556 22 22 1:06.8705 Chevy Team Penske 6 Scott Dixon 1:06.9251 0.4102 10 16 1:07.4282 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Pato O'Ward 1:06.9838 0.4689 4 16 1:08.2196 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 Callum Ilott 1:07.0861 0.5712 10 20 1:09.0582 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 9 Marcus Ericsson 1:07.1012 0.5863 6 17 1:07.7934 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Rinus VeeKay 1:07.1155 0.6006 18 18 1:07.1155 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 11 Jack Harvey 1:07.1841 0.6692 7 17 1:08.5340 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 Helio Castroneves 1:07.2293 0.7144 6 14 1:07.8985 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 13 Felix Rosenqvist 1:07.3416 0.8267 10 17 1:07.6990 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 14 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:07.3817 0.8668 20 20 1:07.3817 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 15 Christian Lundgaard 1:07.4004 0.8855 11 21 1:07.8519 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 Will Power 1:07.4132 0.8983 9 22 1:07.4304 Chevy Team Penske 17 Graham Rahal 1:07.4457 0.9308 7 17 1:07.6495 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 Josef Newgarden 1:07.5505 1.0356 14 15 3:54.5483 Chevy Team Penske 19 Conor Daly 1:07.5747 1.0598 9 17 1:07.7626 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 20 Kyle Kirkwood 1:07.6110 1.0961 17 17 1:07.6110 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 21 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.6916 1.1767 7 17 1:07.8039 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 22 Takuma Sato 1:07.7473 1.2324 6 17 1:08.0535 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 23 David Malukas 1:07.9687 1.4538 4 16 1:08.0378 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 24 Dalton Kellett 1:08.4288 1.9139 7 19 1:08.4495 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Jimmie Johnson 1:08.4633 1.9484 11 21 1:09.3542 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 26 Tatiana Calderon 1:09.2677 2.7528 18 21 1:10.2406 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises