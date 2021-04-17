Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1

Series sophomore Palou’s #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda turned a 66.4721sec lap, and Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta fell just 0.0176sec short of displacing him, with Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden – a three-time Barber winner – just 0.006sec further back.

Palou commented: "It feels amazing to be back racing and I love this place. It’s only FP1 but it’s the best way to start, so very happy.”

The top four were all under the qualifying lap record, this being the first official session to be held on the track that was resurfaced in the winter of 2019/’20.

Ganassi's six-time and reigning champion Scott Dixon should have been P1, but his best time was deleted as a red flag had flown when his erstwhile teammate Felix Rosenqvist had an embarrassingly slow shunt in his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

With just under 10mins to go, the Swede understeered into the barrier on pitlane as he attempted to negotiate the downhill lefthander while applying his pitspeed limiter. He would still finish the session classified 10th, albeit five places behind teammate Pato O’Ward.

Fastest rookie was Penske’s Scott McLaughlin in eighth, who was just 0.015sec adrift of two-time Barber winner Will Power, but ahead of the third Ganassi car of Marcus Ericsson.

Romain Grosjean was around half a second slower than his Dale Coyne Racing-Honda teammate Ed Jones, finishing up the session in 21st.

NASCAR legend but IndyCar rookie Jimmie Johnson, along with Graham Rahal, turned the most laps of the session – 22 – and although he wound up last, he was within 1.5sec of his pacesetting teammate Palou, and only 0.1855sec slower than the next slowest, Max Chilton of Carlin-Chevrolet.

Second practice begins at 1.40pm local (Central) time.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:06.4721 0.000 0.000 10 18 124.564 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 26 Colton Herta 1:06.4897 0.0176 0.0176 6 16 124.531 Honda Andretti Autosport 3 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.4957 0.0236 0.0060 6 14 124.519 Chevy Team Penske 4 9 Scott Dixon 1:06.5524 0.0803 0.0567 6 12 124.413 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.6281 0.1560 0.0757 6 11 124.272 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 6 27 Alexander Rossi 1:06.6307 0.1586 0.0026 10 14 124.267 Honda Andretti Autosport 7 12 Will Power 1:06.7341 0.2620 0.1034 6 16 124.074 Chevy Team Penske 8 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.7499 0.2778 0.0158 11 17 124.045 Chevy Team Penske 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.7999 0.3278 0.0500 8 18 123.952 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.8435 0.3714 0.0436 10 10 123.871 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 11 20 Conor Daly 1:06.8699 0.3978 0.0264 5 17 123.823 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 12 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:06.8777 0.4056 0.0078 10 14 123.808 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 18 Ed Jones 1:07.0575 0.5854 0.1798 11 16 123.476 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 14 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:07.1072 0.6351 0.0497 9 15 123.385 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 15 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:07.2310 0.7589 0.1238 9 12 123.157 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 16 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.2324 0.7603 0.0014 9 18 123.155 Chevy Team Penske 17 60 Jack Harvey 1:07.2485 0.7764 0.0161 11 17 123.125 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 18 15 Graham Rahal 1:07.3100 0.8379 0.0615 11 22 123.013 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:07.3157 0.8436 0.0057 7 17 123.003 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 20 30 Takuma Sato 1:07.5349 1.0628 0.2192 6 18 122.603 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 51 Romain Grosjean 1:07.5534 1.0813 0.0185 7 19 122.570 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 22 4 Dalton Kellett 1:07.7276 1.2555 0.1742 10 17 122.254 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 59 Max Chilton 1:07.7654 1.2933 0.0378 6 16 122.186 Chevy Carlin 24 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:07.9509 1.4788 0.1855 16 22 121.853 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing

