Barber IndyCar: VeeKay top, Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi shunts

Rossi’s shunt after 15mins was a strange one, the car fishtailing viciously on the exit of the final turn, despite not initially riding the curbs. The #27 Andretti car, which had been seventh fastest up to that point, escaped its drivers’ control, went onto the grass and smacked an unprotected part of the barrier, most heavily with its right-rear corner.

The top of the rear attenuator was torn off, and thrown across the track just as Rossi’s semi-teammate Helio Castroneves arrived on the scene, and the right-front tire rode over the carbonfiber shard, picking up a puncture. Bizarrely, an IndyCar regulation meant that Castroneves would have to sit out the restarted session for five minutes, since he had required a tow-in.

However, the Andretti #27 crew – and their colleagues from other cars – had a daunting prospect to rebuild the car and fit a new engine in time for qualifying, set to begin 2hr45min later.

That wasn’t the only off for the team, as Romain Grosjean, who was sitting atop the times, went long into the quick chicane at Turn 7, launched off a curb and spun in the gravel. The ex-F1 driver smartly let the car roll backward out of the sandtrap, kept the engine alive, and continued.

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay was the first driver to break the 66sec barrier, turning a 65.9264sec after he put on a set of Firestone’s alternate compound, but there was a second red when Will Power’s Penske spun off at the same spot as Grosjean.

Thus there was a flurry of late improvements as everyone had to try out their alternates for the first time in the last seven minutes. Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward, last year’s polesitter, came up just 0.0872sec short of VeeKay’s marker, while Colton Herta jumped into third, displacing Penske’s pacesetter, Scott McLaughlin.

Grosjean wound up fifth, ahead of a trio of Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas led by Alex Palou, while Callum Ilott’s superb form for Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy continued with ninth fastest. Jack Harvey rounded out the Top 10 with an encouraging run, albeit 0.6324sec off the ultimate pace.

Qualifying begins at 12 noon local (Central) time.

P Name FTime Diff Laps Speed (mph) Engine Tire Team 1 Rinus VeeKay 1:05.9264 15 125.595 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 2 Pato O'Ward 1:06.0136 0.0872 18 125.429 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 3 Colton Herta 1:06.0434 0.1170 22 125.372 Honda P Andretti Autosport 4 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.1233 0.1969 20 125.221 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Romain Grosjean 1:06.2170 0.2906 20 125.043 Honda A Andretti Autosport 6 Alex Palou 1:06.2217 0.2953 25 125.035 Honda Ao Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.3982 0.4718 21 124.702 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Scott Dixon 1:06.4093 0.4829 19 124.681 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Callum Ilott 1:06.4217 0.4953 19 124.658 Chevy P Juncos Hollinger Racing 10 Jack Harvey 1:06.5588 0.6324 19 124.401 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 Josef Newgarden 1:06.6092 0.6828 21 124.307 Chevy P Team Penske 12 Graham Rahal 1:06.6366 0.7102 23 124.256 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 Conor Daly 1:06.7554 0.8290 19 124.035 Chevy Ao Ed Carpenter Racing 14 Kyle Kirkwood 1:06.8065 0.8801 18 123.940 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 15 Christian Lundgaard 1:06.8069 0.8805 22 123.939 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 Will Power 1:06.8251 0.8987 19 123.906 Chevy A Team Penske 17 David Malukas 1:06.8477 0.9213 20 123.864 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 18 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.8540 0.9276 19 123.852 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 19 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:06.9085 0.9821 18 123.751 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 20 Alexander Rossi 1:06.9384 1.0120 6 123.696 Honda P Andretti Autosport 21 Helio Castroneves 1:06.9884 1.0620 16 123.603 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 22 Takuma Sato 1:07.0931 1.1667 23 123.411 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 23 Jimmie Johnson 1:07.2888 1.3624 22 123.052 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 24 Dalton Kellett 1:07.3606 1.4342 22 122.921 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.4104 1.4840 17 122.830 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 26 Tatiana Calderon 1:08.5398 2.6134 18 120.806 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises