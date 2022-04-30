Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Birmingham Practice report

Barber IndyCar: VeeKay top, Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi shunts

Rinus VeeKay put Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet on top of the times in second practice at Barber Motorsports Park, while Romain Grosjean and Will Power hid their potential with spins at Turn 7, and Alexander Rossi suffered a major shunt.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Barber IndyCar: VeeKay top, Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi shunts
Listen to this article

Rossi’s shunt after 15mins was a strange one, the car fishtailing viciously on the exit of the final turn, despite not initially riding the curbs. The #27 Andretti car, which had been seventh fastest up to that point, escaped its drivers’ control, went onto the grass and smacked an unprotected part of the barrier, most heavily with its right-rear corner.

The top of the rear attenuator was torn off, and thrown across the track just as Rossi’s semi-teammate Helio Castroneves arrived on the scene, and the right-front tire rode over the carbonfiber shard, picking up a puncture. Bizarrely, an IndyCar regulation meant that Castroneves would have to sit out the restarted session for five minutes, since he had required a tow-in.

However, the Andretti #27 crew – and their colleagues from other cars – had a daunting prospect to rebuild the car and fit a new engine in time for qualifying, set to begin 2hr45min later.

That wasn’t the only off for the team, as Romain Grosjean, who was sitting atop the times, went long into the quick chicane at Turn 7, launched off a curb and spun in the gravel. The ex-F1 driver smartly let the car roll backward out of the sandtrap, kept the engine alive, and continued.

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay was the first driver to break the 66sec barrier, turning a 65.9264sec after he put on a set of Firestone’s alternate compound, but there was a second red when Will Power’s Penske spun off at the same spot as Grosjean.

Thus there was a flurry of late improvements as everyone had to try out their alternates for the first time in the last seven minutes. Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward, last year’s polesitter, came up just 0.0872sec short of VeeKay’s marker, while Colton Herta jumped into third, displacing Penske’s pacesetter, Scott McLaughlin.

Grosjean wound up fifth, ahead of a trio of Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas led by Alex Palou, while Callum Ilott’s superb form for Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy continued with ninth fastest. Jack Harvey rounded out the Top 10 with an encouraging run, albeit 0.6324sec off the ultimate pace.

Qualifying begins at 12 noon local (Central) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Laps

Speed (mph)

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Rinus VeeKay

1:05.9264

 

15

125.595

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

2

Pato O'Ward

1:06.0136

0.0872

18

125.429

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

3

Colton Herta

1:06.0434

0.1170

22

125.372

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

4

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.1233

0.1969

20

125.221

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

Romain Grosjean

1:06.2170

0.2906

20

125.043

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

6

Alex Palou

1:06.2217

0.2953

25

125.035

Honda

Ao

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.3982

0.4718

21

124.702

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Scott Dixon

1:06.4093

0.4829

19

124.681

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Callum Ilott

1:06.4217

0.4953

19

124.658

Chevy

P

Juncos Hollinger Racing

10

Jack Harvey

1:06.5588

0.6324

19

124.401

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Josef Newgarden

1:06.6092

0.6828

21

124.307

Chevy

P

Team Penske

12

Graham Rahal

1:06.6366

0.7102

23

124.256

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Conor Daly

1:06.7554

0.8290

19

124.035

Chevy

Ao

Ed Carpenter Racing

14

Kyle Kirkwood

1:06.8065

0.8801

18

123.940

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

Christian Lundgaard

1:06.8069

0.8805

22

123.939

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

16

Will Power

1:06.8251

0.8987

19

123.906

Chevy

A

Team Penske

17

David Malukas

1:06.8477

0.9213

20

123.864

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

18

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.8540

0.9276

19

123.852

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

19

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:06.9085

0.9821

18

123.751

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

20

Alexander Rossi

1:06.9384

1.0120

6

123.696

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

21

Helio Castroneves

1:06.9884

1.0620

16

123.603

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

22

Takuma Sato

1:07.0931

1.1667

23

123.411

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

23

Jimmie Johnson

1:07.2888

1.3624

22

123.052

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

Dalton Kellett

1:07.3606

1.4342

22

122.921

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.4104

1.4840

17

122.830

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

26

Tatiana Calderon

1:08.5398

2.6134

18

120.806

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

