Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
Three-time IndyCar champion Bobby Rahal says the drama surrounding his team at this year’s Indy 500 “took a real toll on me” in his recovery from heart surgery last year.
The 70-year-old, who won the 1986 Indy 500 as a driver and the 2004 and 2020 races as a team owner, underwent triple bypass heart surgery last June after being told by doctors that he’d suffered a heart attack in May.
Speaking on Sunday after his driver Christian Lundgaard won the Toronto IndyCar race – the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team’s first win in the series since Takuma Sato’s 2020 Indy 500 triumph – Rahal said the poor performance of his squad at this year’s event and the following Detroit Grand Prix had a negative impact on him.
“I'm 70 years old, and the month of May took a real toll on me,” said Rahal, whose son Graham failed to qualify for the 500 in his team’s car. “I wasn't sleeping well at night. We're not here to fricking play around or to be part of it. We're here to win.
“A year ago in June, I had open heart surgery. This May, I mean, it knocked me back a few steps because I'm not here just to show up.
“I just said right after that, we're going to create and instill and initiate the Indy recovery plan, which we're in the process of doing, which is all about looking into why we performed so poorly and fixing those issues so that next May we're fighting for the pole, and that's our goal.”
Pole sitter Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, team owner Bobby Rahal
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Rahal turned to his brains trust of longtime team manager Ricardo Nault, ex-Honda Performance Development executive Steve Eriksen and Stefano Sordo, the former McLaren and Red Bull F1 engineer to get things back on track.
That included an overhaul of its at-track team and involved some members of staff being let go.
“Indy kind of shook us to our core I think, but I have to say, frankly, the race that maybe had a bigger negative affect was Detroit because we were not good at all,” he added. “That's when we decided to make the changes that we made internally.
“I think we've seen the results of that change. We've had great events since then. There's I think a very good vibe within the team.
“Of course, this helps that immensely. Nothing like winning, right?”
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Bobby Rahal, Mike Lanigan
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
The team’s oval form will be tested at Iowa this weekend, but Lundgaard is already eyeing the following races at Nashville and the Indianapolis road course – where he scored pole earlier this year – and suggests he could score multiple wins.
“Christian gets it,” added Rahal. “He is a young guy, but he understands. I think this win, all this does is as a driver the first time you win a big race it's like, ‘okay, wow, I can do that, and I can do it again.’
“This whole year Christian has been just a joy to work with because every day when you see Christian, you know you're going to get 100%, and that to me is what it's all about.”
Related video
Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot
IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list
Latest news
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota
Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.