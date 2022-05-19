Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

BorgWarner honors A.J. Foyt with one of a kind Baby Borg

One of America’s greatest ever drivers, four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt, has been honored by BorgWarner with a one-of-a-kind Baby Borg trophy.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
BorgWarner honors A.J. Foyt with one of a kind Baby Borg
Listen to this article

This year will mark the 65th consecutive year in which Foyt has taken part in the Indianapolis 500 as a driver or team owner, and this year’s 106th Indianapolis 500 will run on the 45th anniversary of Foyt becoming the first driver to win the race four times.

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

At the Foyt Winery on Main St., Speedway, IN., Michelle Collins, global director of marketing and public relations for BorgWarner presented him with a Baby Borg on a special trapezoidal base. On each side of the base are sterling silver plates, hand engraved by Reid Smith (who engraves the same information on the full-sized Borg-Warner Trophy) with Foyt’s name, the year of his success and the average speed from his four victories at the Brickyard

"It's our honor to share the night with A.J., his friends and family and to present him with his very own one-of-a-kind Baby Borg," said Collins. "As an Indianapolis 500 owner A.J. was awarded an Owners Baby Borg for Kenny Brack's 1999 victory and now we'd like to honor him in a special way for his four Indianapolis 500 wins.

Foyt with BorgWarner's Michelle Collins.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“A.J. means so much to so many race fans around the world and especially here in Indianapolis. He's the founding member of the four-timers ‘club’ and has his name in the record book for so many accomplishments at the Brickyard."

Foyt’s Indy 500 wins came in 1961, ’64, ’67 and ’77, and he will remain the only driver to win it in both front- and rear-engined cars. The Texan legend, who is also the only Indy car driver to claim seven series championships, said: “It’s a beautiful trophy and it's something I will cherish till I die." "BorgWarner made a really special trophy and I told Michelle [Collins] I thought it was great of them to do that for me.

Foyt with his 2022 drivers Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett and for ovals, JR Hildebrand.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“The night was wonderful. I saw a lot of old friends that I've known for a long time. It made me feel young again even though I'm not!"

Among the 100 invited guests were current AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet drivers Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett and JR Hildebrand, sons Larry and Anthony Foyt, IndyCar president Mark Miles, IMS president Doug Boles, long time car owner Tim Delrose, sponsor and close friend Marlyne Sexton, Tony George and prominent Indianapolis attorney Jim Voyles.

Prior to 1988 Indianapolis 500, winners were presented with a wooden plaque with a facade of Borg-Warner Trophy for their trophy case. At the suggestion of another four-time winner Rick Mears, the Baby Borg tradition of a 14 inch sterling silver replica of the trophy started following Mears' third win and has been customary since.

Other past winners who have been "upgraded" to a Baby Borg from a plaque by BorgWarner include Parnelli Jones, Mario Andretti and the late Al Unser.

 

Photo by: Dan R. Boyd

