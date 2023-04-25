BorgWarner honors Indy 500 ace Johncock with ‘Baby Borg’

In an event hosted by BorgWarner Inc., Johncock was honored by the presence of his wife Sue, his son and daughters, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.

The day started with a family and friends breakfast at Dawson's, then a trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum where they saw Gordon's 1982-winning car, in which he famously beat Rick Mears by 0.16sec.

The family then took one of the traditional bus tours around the Speedway, albeit in a less than traditional manner, since Johncock himself drove the bus. Being still active in his lumber yard in Michigan, Johncock is well used to driving heavy vehicles.

Gordon Johncock and family with his 1982 winner, the Pat Patrick Racing-run Wildcat. Photo by: Patsy Johncock

The family then repaired to Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar in Indianapolis, to be met by over 100 guests, including media, VIPs and team members from his ’73 and ’82-winning teams. All attendees were encouraged to wear a flannel shirt, and all did.

Michelle Collins, global director of marketing and public relations at BorgWarner said: "BorgWarner is incredibly proud to honor Gordon Johncock with a retro Baby Borg to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his 1973 Indianapolis 500 win. Gordon not only won Indy in 1973 but also in 1982, topping Rick Mears in one of the most thrilling, memorable finishes in racing history to join an elite club of two-time winners at Indianapolis.

“With 24 starts at Indy, Gordon's name is near the top of every category in the IMS history books. He's remembered on the track as a fierce competitor and hard charger who never backed down and who raced his fellow drivers clean and fair.

“Always a fan favorite, congratulations Gordon: everyone at BorgWarner and in the racing community thank you for all you've done for the Indy 500 and motorsports."

Johncock himself said: “This was very nice, a nice honor. What a pretty trophy – thanks to Michelle and Steve [Shunck, BorgWarner PR] for my Baby Borg.

“A fun day with so many people here. My family coming here to Indy from all over the United States, from the west coast to the east coast, California to Vermont – it was special to have everyone be part of the day.

“And thanks to all my old crew members. It takes a whole team to win at Indy or any race and they were right by my side for all those years and I'm happy to see them too. It takes a lot of luck to win Indy – it's the hardest and greatest race to win in the world.

“It's good to be back in Indianapolis and see everyone and have fun today and tell stories and share the good times again. I'll remember it forever.”

Gordon Johncock with the retro Baby Borg and the 1973 plaque that winners originally received. Photo by: Dan R. Boyd