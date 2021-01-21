Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

shares
comments
Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021
By:

Sebastien Bourdais believes he can drive AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet “towards the front” in IndyCar and that he and his JDC-Miller Motorsports teammates are Rolex 24 victory contenders.

Bourdais, a four-time Champ Car title-winner, drove three races for Foyt last year, but became one of the earliest “free agents” to be confirmed in a fulltime seat for 2021, as iconic former driver AJ Foyt attempts to make his team race-winning contenders once more.

In his third race with the team, last year’s season finale at St. Petersburg, Bourdais scored fourth place, just behind new champion Scott Dixon.

Bourdais’ primary drive in 2020 was in the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R, and he earned seven top-five finishes, including three podium finishes, resulting in fifth in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title race. JDC-Miller has retained him for the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, where he will partner fulltimers Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval.

Bourdais is now confident he can reap rewards from both teams making progress.

Following Monday’s Sebring test of his Foyt #14 car – which is now prepped in Waller, TX with its sister #4 entry, as opposed to Foyt’s Indianapolis-based shop – Bourdais says the team has taken steps forward, even since the close of last season.

“We were focusing on shock and damper work, trying to bring the car to life,” he told Motorsport.com. “Justin Taylor has come onboard [as new race engineer] so we were also all trying to get comfortable together, see how we work, and it was a good.

“Obviously, Sebring is tricky in terms of when you set your times – the track grips up so quick and other things can influence your speed. There was a tail wind going into Turns 1 through 4, so we were fighting quite a bit of rear-end instability. But we were throwing stuff at it, trying to enervate the damper packages.

“We validated a couple of things that we learned from St. Pete, and checked off other stuff that the team has discovered in the three months since then, so it was very worthwhile. It’s important because the veteran drivers do not get a lot of test days.

“Honestly, I think we’re optimistic that we can really make some good progress and drive towards the front. I feel like I still have enough speed to help the Foyt team – I think St. Pete was a good reminder of that – and we can show what the team has worked for so hard, and together we can bring the Foyt name back to the front.”

Bourdais said he was “grateful for the opportunity” to combine a full IndyCar season with taking part in IMSA’s four most prestigious races, because “there are guys who would so want to do what I get to do. It is very satisfying, I’m pretty happy.”

Regarding the JDC-Miller Motorsports Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, Bourdais says it is a “known quantity,” with the team having made strong progress throughout the 2020 season.

“We obviously don’t know what IMSA’s BoP [Balance of Performance] is going to look like trying to bring all the cars to the same laptimes,” he said, “but I think 2020 was a strong stepping stone. We learned a lot about the car and I really feel like Tristan [Vautier] and Loic [Duval] will have a fun year this season because the team knows its direction.

“Also, with Wayne Taylor Racing switching manufacturers [to Acura] I feel like Dallara’s preparation of our chassis is going to be really committed, it’s going to be more of an open book with the other Cadillac teams [Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing]. We’ll find out what we were doing wrong at times last year.”

Asked if he feels that he, Vautier and Duval are potential race winners in the 2021 IMSA season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, Bourdais responded: “As long as the BoP doesn’t change too much and doesn’t hand it to another manufacturer, then yes, I think we will be in the mix and will be plenty strong.

“The car was already pretty competitive in the July race at Daytona. Joao [Barbosa] had problems at the start of his stint and we lost 45-60sec but then he got better again, and then when I got in the car we made good progress because other guys had had to start saving fuel and we didn’t have to. We were really running them down and could put on a good show.

“So there’s plenty of signs that we will be good at Daytona and for the rest of the season. It’s really positive.”

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

Previous article

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Mike Ashley Racing aquires Top Fuel team
NHRA NHRA / News

Mike Ashley Racing aquires Top Fuel team

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Latest news

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day
IMSA IMSA / Interview

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Trending

1
Formula 1

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

15h
2
WEC

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected

3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

4
NHRA

Mike Ashley Racing aquires Top Fuel team

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021
IndyCar

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day
IMSA

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
IndyCar

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

Latest videos

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.