Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance
IndyCar / Portland Preview

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

By:

This weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland has been extended to 110 laps, shifting the emphasis of the race strategy from fuel saving to tires, according to AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s Sebastien Bourdais.

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

When IndyCar last raced at Portland in 2019, the leaders were able to run the 105 lap race distance on just two stops due to 17 laps run under caution. But this year the race has been extended to 110 laps of the pretty 1.964-mile course, pretty much enforcing a three-stopper while opening up the fuel windows as yellow flags can be expected. In fact, there has been a Lap 1 caution period in all but two Indy car races there since 1998.

Bourdais believes that’s just as well because despite the long front straight at Portland, trying to save fuel by tucking into the slipstream of the car in front is not an option, because it would entail tire “torture” in dirty air through the rest of the lap

“I don't remember any instances at Portland where clean air is not key,” he said. “It's just awfully difficult to follow through the complex at the back. Obviously [Turns] 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 is just torture, and as you start to get on a sunny day a slightly higher track temps and less dense air with warmer conditions, you're just starving for downforce.

“Yeah, following has always been a very tricky thing. It's a very narrow track. There's really mostly only one line, so getting any kind of air behind someone is a huge challenge, and tire deg comes into play very quickly after that.

“I like the idea [of getting towed to save fuel], but unfortunately with the nature of the track it's almost impossible to get dragged along.”

Interestingly, one of the keys to Bourdais’ success at Portland in his Newman/Haas Racing Champ Car days (two wins, a second and a third) was how closely he could track other cars – rivals or backmarkers – through the two long-duration corners at either end of the track. Bourdais suggested that wouldn’t be possible now.

“I think there's no denying that the way you used to be able to drive the Champ Cars is very, very different from where we're at… probably mostly the way you have to treat the Firestone tires. The construction has changed a lot. The compound tends to be quite a bit softer, and the weight of the car is obviously a big factor in it.

“So yeah, I think there are a lot of variations from my early career in the U.S. to where we're at right now.”

The new race length, on the other hand, now offers greater opportunity to vary fuel strategy.

“Fuel can often at times come into play,” said Bourdais. “The nature of the track being a very short track, there are a lot of laps, and to save a lap, two laps, three laps is not out of the question.

“Yeah, it's definitely one of those races that's been played out in fuel saving mode, sometimes pretty aggressively. Surely '18 was. In '19 there was some drama, as well. Yeah, I think it's never really a boring race, and with the number of cars you increase the chances of these things happening.”

Asked if the length of the front straight might favor the Chevrolet-powered cars, Bourdais replied: “I think it's probably one of those tracks that really doesn't put a big gap between the two. Not that there is a big one anyways, but I think it kind of levels things out between the torquey side of the competition and our more crisp top end.

“I would say it's probably a bit of an equalizer.”

shares
comments
Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance

Previous article

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

22 min
2
Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

3 h
3
Vintage

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

What's between your driver's hands?

Latest news
Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success
IndyCar

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

1 h
Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance
IndyCar

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance

Sep 3, 2021
IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season
IndyCar

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season

Sep 3, 2021
Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

Sep 2, 2021
Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale
IndyCar

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

Sep 2, 2021
Latest videos
Will Buxton speaks to IndyCar champion Scott Dixon about his 2021 campaign 14:27
IndyCar
2 h

Will Buxton speaks to IndyCar champion Scott Dixon about his 2021 campaign

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future 00:44
IndyCar
Sep 3, 2021

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas 00:50
IndyCar
Aug 31, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’ 00:45
IndyCar
Aug 26, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy 01:09
IndyCar
Aug 24, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages Laguna Seca
IMSA

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles
General

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

Sébastien Bourdais More from
Sébastien Bourdais
Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend Texas
Video Inside
IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale Long Beach
IndyCar

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022 Calderon Mid-Ohio testing
Video Inside
IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Trending Today

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh
Video Inside
Vintage Vintage

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

What's between your driver's hands?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What's between your driver's hands?

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021

Latest news

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success
IndyCar IndyCar

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.