IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Qualifying 1 in
00 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / Breaking news

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP

shares
comments
Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP
By:

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, would not be drawn on stating what he wishes to see from Helio Castroneves at Arrow McLaren SP in this weekend’s double-header Harvest GP on the IMS road course.

Castroneves has been drafted in to the #7 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet to sub for Oliver Askew who has not been cleared to drive by the IndyCar Medical Team after suffering imbalance issues, believed to be a legacy of concussion from his heavy Indianapolis 500 shunt.

For Castroneves, whose Team Penske contract ends at the conclusion of his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign in the Acura ARX-05, this morning’s practice session was his first outing in an IndyCar on a roadcourse since taking part in May 2019’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis. Tomorrow’s Race 1 of the Harvest GP double-header will also be his first race in an IndyCar not entered by Team Penske since the final race of 1999, his sophomore season, when he competed for Hogan Racing.

Castroneves ended this afternoon’s 75-min practice session 23rd of the 25 entrants, one second slower than fulltime AMSP driver Patricio O’Ward, although the results were inconclusive due to the interrupted running on Firestone’s softer-compound due to a red flag.

Brown was asked by NBC Sports what he wished to see from Castroneves, who is regarding the weekend as an audition for a possible full-time return to IndyCar in 2021. The McLaren CEO responded: “Helio’s obviously a great champion. Having run two young drivers, it will be good to get someone with Helio’s experience this weekend to see what he thinks of how we’re doing.

“I’m sure he’ll add value and it’s exciting.

“He’s got tons of energy, he’s got Pato style energy but he’s twice his age. I don’t know how he does it.”

Team co-owner Sam Schmidt has often said he would like to run a third full-time car in 2021, although his expectations of this happening were down to 50/50 when asked by Motorsport.com in July.

Castroneves told Motorsport.com last week that his quest for a ride next season was going well.

“I’ve been talking to four teams that showed interest,” said the three-time Indy 500 winner. “One told me to wait until next month [October], another is waiting to see if his driver will retire or not, another is about to get the funds but nothing yet, and the last one wants to do Indy 500 only and I am trying to get the full season.

“The good news is that there are opportunities but we have to be patient. In IMSA I did speak with one team as well and they look very interested.”

Moving onto the topic of assessing the first season of McLaren’s partnership with what was formerly known as the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team, Brown told NBC: “It’s going well. We’ve got one car third in the championship with Pato. Oliver’s had a variety of issues which sees him further back in the championship but for a first year we’re quite happy.

“The two teams have integrated well together and I think we should end up with a pretty strong season and look forward to next already.”

Regarding Askew, Brown commented: “He’s feeling good. He obviously wishes he was in the racecar, which is what you would expect from a racecar driver. He’s in good spirits and hopefully a speedy recovery and we’ll see him back in a car soon.”

The season finale is in three weeks’ time at St. Petersburg, and is a ‘home’ race for Jupiter, FL-born Askew.

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course

Previous article

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Drivers Helio Castroneves
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Las Vegas Super Stock Eliminations Summary
NHRA NHRA / News

Las Vegas Super Stock Eliminations Summary

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

IndyCar reveals 2021 schedule, two ovals gone
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reveals 2021 schedule, two ovals gone

IndyCar’s Harvest GP double-header preview – facts, schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

IndyCar’s Harvest GP double-header preview – facts, schedule

Latest news

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021

IndyCar’s St. Pete finale open to 20,000 fans
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar’s St. Pete finale open to 20,000 fans

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NHRA

Las Vegas Super Stock Eliminations Summary

3
NASCAR Cup

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

4
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

5
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Latest news

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP
IndyCar

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021
IMSA

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021

IndyCar’s St. Pete finale open to 20,000 fans
IndyCar

IndyCar’s St. Pete finale open to 20,000 fans

IndyCar reveals 2021 schedule, two ovals gone
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2021 schedule, two ovals gone

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago 01:37
IndyCar

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement 09:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins 01:19
IndyCar

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution 01:25
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.