IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation
IndyCar News

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O'Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

By:

Zak Brown says McLaren IndyCar star Pato O’Ward reminds him of a young Juan Pablo Montoya after the Mexican driver’s recent charge to victory in Detroit.

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

Arrow McLaren SP driver O’Ward recently battled from 16th on the grid to score his second win of the NTT IndyCar season in Detroit, putting him into the thick of the championship fight.

The 22-year-old’s performances have drawn praise from across the racing world, with Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez saying his compatriot has what it takes to race “the very best drivers in the world”.

Asked by Motorsport.com about O’Ward’s win in Detroit, McLaren Racing boss Brown urged people to go and watch it, saying: “I haven’t seen a race like that in a while.”

Brown compared O’Ward to two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Montoya, who raced for McLaren in F1 and linked up with the Arrow McLaren SP squad for this year’s Indy 500.

“He very much reminds me of a young Juan Pablo Montoya,” Brown said.

“He was very much in control, while he was super-aggressive. And also credit to Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, and Josef Newgarden - those were guys he knew he could race cleanly with.

“It was an awesome drive. He’s a huge talent. I think he’s very naturally gifted. He can hang a car out like I saw Montoya do on ovals, which doesn’t seem to scare him.”

Read Also:

At the start of the season, Brown promised O’Ward an F1 test in Abu Dhabi if he won an IndyCar race this year, which was clinched with his maiden victory in Texas last month.

He will take part in the end-of-year running at the Yas Marina Circuit following the season finale, giving him the chance to sample F1 machinery for the first time.

But Brown said that O’Ward’s focus had to remain on IndyCar due to the closeness of the title battle.

A ninth-place finish at Road America saw O’Ward slip 28 points behind new championship leader Alex Palou, having led by one point going into the weekend.

“He’s going to get his test at the end of the year,” Brown said. “He’s young, he’s 21. So let’s see where his career takes him. Right now, we’re keeping him laser-focused on IndyCar. Historically, [the] IndyCar [championship] comes down to the last race with about three, four, five drivers that can win it.

“I want him to stay laser-focused there, but super impressed with him. Let’s see how he gets on in the Abu Dhabi test, and go from there.”

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation
Prime
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

