IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar

shares
comments
Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar
By:
May 4, 2020, 7:22 PM

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, has admitted that Jimmie Johnson and Jenson Button are interested in racing a third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, while Fernando Alonso could also compete in rounds other than the Indy 500.

So far the only one of this trio with a confirmed entry is two-time Formula 1 World Champion Alonso. The 38-year-old Spaniard is aiming to make his second Indianapolis 500 start this year, after following up his highly impressive 2017 Indy 500 debut in an Andretti Autosport entry with last year’s painful DNQ following multiple troubles for his McLaren team.

However, before the coronavirus pandemic brought U.S. racing to a halt, Motorsport.com had learned that Alonso was also due to run a third McLaren SP – alongside rising stars Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew – in the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course. That arrangement is believed to still hold firm, although rather than back to back events, GP Indy is currently set for July 4, while the 104th running of the 500 is due to be held on Aug. 23.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who is intending 2020 to be his final year as a full-time NASCAR driver, was due to test a McLaren SP machine at Barber Motorsports Park in April, and remains interested in competing on an IndyCar road course. However, even before the Covid-19 pandemic compressed all racing series schedules, that was more likely to lead to a race debut in 2021.

In early March, Motorsport.com was also told off the record that Arrow McLaren SP staff were preparing for its third entry to be piloted by 2009 World Champion Jenson Button, possibly as soon as the Road America round, slated for June 21.

However, in his podcast with Motorsport.com’s James Allen and Jonathan Noble [see below], Zak Brown admitted that Johnson’s and Button’s IndyCar ambitions have been temporarily put on ice by the lack of testing days available in the revised 2020 calendar.

“I've spoken with all three of them,” Brown declared. “All three of them really enjoy IndyCar racing. All three want to race.

“All three are extremely competitive. I think IndyCar now has just come out with a testing restriction, so unfortunately that might make this year more difficult, because I don't think any of those would want to just jump into a car, you know, cold in Friday practice.

“I think they're all too professional and know the sport is too competitive to think that they can just hop in without an appropriate amount of testing.

“But I would say all three of those drivers… I wouldn't be surprised to see one or all three in an IndyCar at some point, and I think that'd be very exciting.”

As well as winning the 2009 title with Brawn GP – which morphed into the Mercedes-Benz works team – Button scored eight wins for McLaren and finished runner-up in the 2011 championship.

Read Also:

- additional reporting by James Allen, Jon Noble

 

 

Related video

Next article
Ferrucci defends "NASCAR-style" last lap crash with Askew

Previous article

Ferrucci defends "NASCAR-style" last lap crash with Askew
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Jimmie Johnson , Jenson Button Shop Now , Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Texas

Texas

4 Jun - 6 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Vintage

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Formula E

FE will scrap season if it can't run a race until September

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Boat

Ron Jones Jr joins Superior Racing

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar
Mar 4, 2020

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar
Indy

Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar

Ferrucci defends "NASCAR-style" last lap crash with Askew
eSpt

Ferrucci defends "NASCAR-style" last lap crash with Askew

Gallery: IndyCar Esports race at Indianapolis
eSpt

Gallery: IndyCar Esports race at Indianapolis

McLaughlin wins IMS Esports race after comical carnage
eSpt

McLaughlin wins IMS Esports race after comical carnage

F2 driver may land Carlin IndyCar ride
Indy

F2 driver may land Carlin IndyCar ride

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.