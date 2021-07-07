Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test

The test was made possible by Calderon’s sponsor ROKiT, which also is primary backer of Sebastien Bourdais’ AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, and the 28-year-old Colombian completed 87 laps of the 2.238-mile course which last weekend hosted the 10th round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series.

JR Hildebrand, who this year raced for Foyt in the Indianapolis 500, attended as driving coach, as Calderon got her first experience of IndyCars. She has previously raced in Formula 2 and Super Formula and currently competes for Richard Mille Racing in WEC’s LMP2 category.

Hildebrand tweeted afterward: “Tatiana did an awesome job today. Her approach was that of a pro, making gains every lap and never being overwhelmed. Enjoyed helping you find your way around @Mid_Ohio, @TataCalde!”

“Thank you very much for all your help getting me up to speed today, it was a real pleasure,” responded Calderon. She added: “I had a blast. Thanks for the opportunity. Loved driving the @AJFoytRacing @Rokit #14 @IndyCar and working with the team.”

In a release sent to her followers, Calderon stated: “I’m really happy with how my first experience at the wheel of an Indy car went. The team did a great job to bring me up to speed. We took it step-by-step, every time we went out on track we improved, and I think the laptime was pretty good in the end.

“Overall, it was a great experience – I particularly enjoyed the power of the car and the braking ability – and the aeroscreen was another new experience for me.

“I’d like to thank ROKiT and AJ Foyt Racing for a fantastic day and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Calderon now heads back to Europe for the next WEC round, at Monza on July 18.

Calderon listens to guidance from JR Hildebrand. Photo by: Yesid Pamplona.