Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
IndyCar News

Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid rookie learning

By:

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s newest signing, rookie Tatiana Calderon, is hoping her experience from Super Formula, F2 and sportscars will help cover her shortfall in IndyCar experience.

Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid rookie learning

Calderon was announced this morning as a third Foyt driver in all 12 road and street courses on the 2022 IndyCar schedule, but has only had one day of testing – at Mid-Ohio last July – and will have just three more before the season starts at the end of February.

“I think Super Formula is a great preparation for any single seater series,” she said. “I think it's a super quick car, very tricky. Also I had to learn how to communicate differently. The culture was very different, as well. But I think that has prepared me more for this opportunity.

“Of course I don't expect anything to be very easy, particularly at the beginning, because I've only done one test day in an IndyCar. I think we'll have had probably three days before the first race. A lot of things to take in, but I think it was a great preparation with Super Formula and sportscars that I have been racing the last couple of years, as well, to help with fuel-save, with tire-save and pit stops and all that. I think it's been quite good for my career.”

She later added: “Because I've been changing continents and cars and tire manufacturers, I think that's definitely going to help me to speed up the process, but I still want to take step by step this steep learning curve. I don't expect it to be any easier, but I definitely feel more ready than I was a couple of years back if I had the opportunity. Yeah, looking forward to making the most out of it and to learn as quick as possible/

Calderon, from Bogota, Colombia, said that IndyCar had always been on her radar, not only because she wants to “be where the best drivers are at” and “IndyCar is pretty high up there on the single seater ladder,” but because of her gender.

“It's an honor to be racing in IndyCar after I started my career 10 years ago, and I was just watching those races. Yeah, huge privilege in that sense, and I think here in America, in IndyCar, there has been many female drivers coming through, so I think there is more opportunity at the moment for us here. I will obviously make the most out of this opportunity, and I'm really hoping that I can do well and inspire even more girls to join in karting, in single-seaters, and that they know this is also a great opportunity to showcase that.

“I can't wait to get started and see where we end up in the first race, but obviously build up to it step by step, and I think as long as we improve every time we're on track, then I'll be happy.”

Calderon, sounded open to the idea of one day tackling ovals, stating: “Obviously I've only tested the car one day back in July, so we thought to take things easy to start off with, the road courses, build up to hopefully test in an oval, see how I feel, see how my confidence with the car comes.

“But of course who wouldn't love to do Indy 500 one day? Yeah, we're just taking it step by step.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Previous article

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Formula 1

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale

O’Ward: Super Licence rules “ridiculous”, would take F1 option
Formula 1

O’Ward: Super Licence rules “ridiculous”, would take F1 option

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid rookie learning
IndyCar IndyCar

Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid rookie learning

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale

O’Ward: Super Licence rules “ridiculous”, would take F1 option
Formula 1 Formula 1

O’Ward: Super Licence rules “ridiculous”, would take F1 option

Kanaan confirmed in American Legion-backed Ganassi car at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Kanaan confirmed in American Legion-backed Ganassi car at Indy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.