Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

By:

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly said they loved leading their first laps at the Indianapolis 500, but issues in the second half stopped them challenging for the win.

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

VeeKay and Daly led a total of 72 laps at the 2021 Indy 500, the highest of any team, but after late mishaps, their team boss Ed Carpenter was the highest-finishing ECR-Chevrolet driver in fifth.

VeeKay started his second Indy 500 on the front row and the winner of IMS's road course race, the GMR Grand Prix, seemed desperate to lead both Month of May races.

With polesitter Scott Dixon and second-placed Colton Herta happy to save fuel in the opening stages, the 20-year-old Dutchman took to the front in the #21 Bitcoin Dallara-Chevrolet and led the first stint until his first pitstop.

An unfortunately timed yellow during the first pitstop sequence removed several frontrunners from contention, including Ganassi's Dixon, while VeeKay's teammate Daly vaulted from 18th to third.

Local hero Daly was the next Ed Carpenter Racing driver to command the race, leading 40 laps, more than any other driver.

Read Also:

On lap 119 Daly's fortunes changed when he was hit by a flying wheel from Graham Rahal's wrecked Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car.

Daly managed to carry on, but damage to his nose caused his No. 47 U.S. Air Force Dallara-Chevy to understeer, and he fell back to 13th at the line.

"The reason we did not win was because of our front wing; after Graham Rahal crashed, a giant tire just fell out of the sky," Daly said.

"The car started understeering quite a bit, but it was nice to be out front in the first half. We proved today that we are capable and belong up there."

Due to a slow final pitstop VeeKay also lost touch with frontrunners Palou, Patricio O'Ward and eventual winner Helio Castroneves, dropping him to an eighth-place finish.

"Leading over 30 laps today feels great," VeeKay said. "I am very happy with how I did and being able to finish eighth. 

"I was leading in the first stint but we wanted to save some fuel so we worked with Conor to run second. When the last yellow came out, we fell a bit short and it didn't go our way. 

"Lady Luck wasn't on my side today but there are many more races this season and many more Indianapolis 500s in my future."

Team owner Carpenter also left the track pondering what might have been, fighting back to finish in the top five after finger trouble with his car at the first pitstop.

"On my first stop, I made a rookie mistake of stalling the car so we dug ourselves a hole," the 40-year-old three-time Indy polesitter explained. 

"The #20 SONAX Chevrolet boys kicked ass today in the pits and with the strategy. This one is all them.

“The car was good, but it was tough deep in the pack. It was great to be able to get back to the fight at the end and get a top five. From how it was looking earlier in the day, to take home a top five isn't a bad day. 

"It does still hurt losing this race and watching someone else celebrate. [But] I am happy for Helio; he is even older than me so it gives me hope still that I will keep coming back and chasing this thing."

shares
comments
Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Previous article

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Ed Carpenter , Conor Daly , Rinus VeeKay
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

2
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

5
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Latest news
ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps
IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

1h
Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

7h
O’Ward: “We just weren’t fast enough” to win Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

O’Ward: “We just weren’t fast enough” to win Indy 500

7h
Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud
Video Inside
IndyCar

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud

21h
Palou: “I didn’t expect second place would hurt that much”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Palou: “I didn’t expect second place would hurt that much”

22h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Castroneves wins his fourth Indy 500 03:35
IndyCar
11h

IndyCar: Castroneves wins his fourth Indy 500

2021 Indianapolis 500: Race Highlights 06:59
IndyCar
12h

2021 Indianapolis 500: Race Highlights

F1 vs Indycar: Juan Pablo Montoya explains 02:21
IndyCar
21h

F1 vs Indycar: Juan Pablo Montoya explains

Indy 500: Interview with Alexander Rossi 01:49
IndyCar
May 30, 2021

Indy 500: Interview with Alexander Rossi

IndyCar: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again - Power 00:42
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

IndyCar: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again - Power

Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar
Formula 1

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1
Formula 1

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Ed Carpenter More from
Ed Carpenter
Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

Carpenter edging closer to new deal with Daly, USAF
IndyCar

Carpenter edging closer to new deal with Daly, USAF

Carpenter would choose Daly over one of the F1 exiles
IndyCar

Carpenter would choose Daly over one of the F1 exiles

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband” Indy 500
IndyCar

VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021

Trending Today

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Latest news

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps
IndyCar IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

O’Ward: “We just weren’t fast enough” to win Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: “We just weren’t fast enough” to win Indy 500

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.