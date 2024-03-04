Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort
Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) announced Cleveland-Cliffs expanded its partnership and will be the primary sponsor on the Honda-powered No. 06 entry driven by Helio Castroneves for the Indianapolis 500.
Helio Castroneves Indy 500 livery
Meyer Shank Racing
Castroneves, 48, is vying for to become the first driver to ever capture five victories in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”. He claimed a record-tying fourth Indy 500 win in his debut with MSR in 2021, joining AJ Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the event.
Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America, first joined MSR in 2022. In addition to the company’s role with Castroneves, it will also have a presence on the full-time entries driven by Tom Blomqvist and Felix Rosenqvist.
“Cleveland-Cliffs has been such an amazing partner to us since they came onboard in 2022 and it’s great to see how they have really integrated themselves into our team and to IndyCar as whole,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of MSR.
“Cleveland-Cliffs is not only a part of our two full-season entries, but for them to take the jump on Helio’s 500 car is really something special. It is a top priority for us to help get Helio that fifth 500 win in one of our cars, and to have Cliffs here to support that journey, we are very lucky.”
Cleveland-Cliffs also has three locations in Indiana, which consists of 9,000 employees.
“Cleveland-Cliffs is not just a name on the side of our car, they have created and produced actual products that we use on our Indy cars,” Shank said.
"If you look closely, the mufflers on each of our cars are created by Cliffs in their Columbus, Indiana facility and they have become well integrated into our operation - even making the crowd barrier that we use during race weekends. So, this relationship goes beyond a typical partnership, and it’s truly mutually beneficial.”
Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said: “Cleveland-Cliffs is proud to partner with Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves as the team seeks Helio’s record setting fifth victory of the iconic American race. The racing world sets its eyes on Indiana every May for the Indianapolis 500 and having Helio drive the No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Indy car will be an exciting moment for our Cliffs team members.
“The Indy 500 and steel have a long tradition in the state. Indiana is the largest steel producing state in the nation and we are proud to have over 9,000 employees in Indiana producing the best steel in the world. With Meyer Shank Racing, we celebrate teamwork, determination and hopefully soon a record setting fifth Indy 500 win for Helio.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar
The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar
First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+
First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+ First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France
Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France
Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024
Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024 Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Latest news
Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years
Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years
Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"
Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about" Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"
Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry
Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry
Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with
Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments