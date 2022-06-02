Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Detroit News

Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return

Chevrolet is hoping that fate will allow it to score its 100th win under IndyCar’s 2.2-turbo V6 regulations on its home ground in Detroit.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
This is the final race on Belle Isle Park before a switch to a downtown venue in 2023, and it has not always been kind to the Chevy runners. The traditionally smoother lowdown power delivery of the Hondas has often conferred an advantage to the HPD-supplied teams on the exit of the tighter corners. However, Chevrolet has apparently made big strides in that department since last year, with Penske-Chevys winning the two street races held so far this year.

Statistically, Chevy’s Detroit performance is behind Honda’s since 2012 but it is not woefully lacking: Honda leads on pole positions 9-7 (in one race the grid was set by points) and 10-7 in terms of wins. But put in context of Chevy leading Honda 99-71 in wins, it’s clear the bumpy 2.35-mile 14-turn has been one of the Bowtie’s less favorable tracks – ironic given that this is Chevrolet’s home race and it sponsors the event.

“Racing in Detroit is important for everyone at Chevrolet and General Motors,” said Rob Buckner, the marque’s program manager in the NTT IndyCar Series. “There are so many employees in Detroit who touch this program in some way that never get a chance to see the end result of all their hard work. So it’s great to race in front of them and give them a good show.

“It’s great from that perspective, but also to continue the long tradition of open-wheel racing in the Motor City. We’re looking to rebound from Indianapolis in a strong way, and getting our 100th win with the 2.2-liter V6 would do the trick.”

Eleven of the 26 starters this weekend are Chevy-powered, including three former winners – Will Power (Team Penske) in 2014 and ’16, Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) in ’19, and Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP) – but they will have only one chance to get it done, since this year’s Belle Isle event is the first since 2012 to feature only one IndyCar race.

