Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Breaking news

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

By:

Only 25 cars will start tomorrow’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course as Max Chilton and the Carlin-Chevrolet team have withdrawn from the event.

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

A statement from the team, whose U.S. arm is based in Florida, reads as follows:

“Carlin regretfully announces that the team and Max Chilton will miss this weekend’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.  Chilton will be forced to skip this weekend’s event due to a travel issue.

“The team, who have arrived at IMS, will use the time to further prepare for this month’s 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. 

“Our sincere thanks to INDYCAR for their efforts to assist us with this situation. 
Carlin’s two-car Indy Lights team will take to the track as planned.”

Chilton took part in the opening two rounds of the season, at Barber Motorsports Park and St. Petersburg, but as per contract, missed the two Texas Motor Speedway, where Conor Daly took over the #59 Carlin-Chevrolet.

shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

Previous article

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Drivers Max Chilton
Teams Carlin
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2
Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

1h
3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR’s Next Gen cost savings won’t be apparent in 2022

18h
Latest news
Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

54m
IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
IndyCar

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

1h
Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

16h
IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list

21h
Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire
Video Inside
NAS

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire

21h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford 00:36
IndyCar
5h

IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500 00:27
IndyCar
May 13, 2021

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500

35 car grid on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list 00:45
IndyCar
May 13, 2021

35 car grid on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500 00:41
IndyCar
May 12, 2021

IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy 00:24
IndyCar
May 7, 2021

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again Toronto
IndyCar

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Max Chilton More from
Max Chilton
Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
IndyCar

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020
IndyCar

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Chilton: “Life is to be enjoyed, and I don’t enjoy oval racing”
IndyCar

Chilton: “Life is to be enjoyed, and I don’t enjoy oval racing”

Carlin More from
Carlin
Daly confirmed for oval IndyCar races with Carlin
Video Inside
IndyCar

Daly confirmed for oval IndyCar races with Carlin

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test

Carlin promotes Cohen to FIA F3 seat
FIA F3

Carlin promotes Cohen to FIA F3 seat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

RCR to run commemorative gold paint schemes in 2019 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

RCR to run commemorative gold paint schemes in 2019 Daytona 500

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Le Mans Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

Latest news

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.