Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion Next / O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot
IndyCar / Portland News

Ganassi confirms two-time champ Palou will “be in our car” in 2024

Fifteen-time IndyCar Series champion team owner Chip Ganassi has reaffirmed that Alex Palou is “going to be in our car” next year after he wrapped up his second title on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Palou is being taken to the UK’s High Court over a contractual dispute with McLaren Racing, having performed an apparent U-turn on his previous decision to switch teams for 2024.

It was that call in 2022 that led to Ganassi taking legal action against his own driver, which was settled by mediation that allowed him to stay with his IndyCar team but test F1 cars for McLaren.

Speaking in Victory Lane, after Palou won his fifth race of the season, Ganassi – who is rarely drawn into making statements on driver contracts – told NBC: “Alex Palou is going to be in our car, I can tell you that, sure.”

Ganassi also revealed that Palou had told him before the race that he would clinch the crown with a race win, even though he was starting from fifth on the grid.

“He’s certainly special,” said Ganassi. “We noticed that in his first weekend, his first race win with us in Barber [when he won on his debut with the team in the 2021 season opener].

“He’s part of our team, we couldn’t be more happy about that. He likes to win, to be at the front.

“I said to him before the start, ‘Hey, let’s go and wrap this thing up today’ and he looked at me and he said, ‘I’m going to wrap it up with a win’. I said ‘OK, great’. He called the shot today.”

Palou, 26, scored his ninth career IndyCar win over his three seasons in the series, and cannot be caught in the standings by his team-mate, the six-time champion Scott Dixon, who finished third at Portland.

“It was an amazing weekend overall, we had really fast cars and we just had to go for it,” said Palou. “We just raced how we’ve been doing it all season. Everything worked perfectly today.

“Super proud to be in Victory Lane and super proud of the second championship and the 15th for the team. We’re missing Barry [Wanser, his strategist and a team executive, who’s dealing with cancer] – he did an amazing job.

“I never thought I’d be an IndyCar champion and to be two-time IndyCar champion just feels amazing, like a dream. I can’t think our guys and girls enough, they gave me all the tools I needed to win.

“We’ll just keep rolling.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Indy IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe