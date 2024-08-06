All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
IndyCar

Cindric: Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt ‘helps each other’

The Team Penske president shares the benefits of its technical collaboration with AJ Foyt Racing

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden lead Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing, at the Indy 500

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

It was around this time a year ago the technical alliance between A.J. Foyt Racing and Team Penske began taking shape, which has proven beneficial for both organizations this season.

The partnership has proven huge for Foyt’s team, which has enjoyed a resurgence with Santino Ferrucci scoring seven top-10s and sitting 10th in the championship standings through 12 races, with Penske-affiliated James Schnabel on the timing stand as his race engineer.

And there has also been a return for Penske, particularly at the Indianapolis 500. With the aided expertise of Foyt’s technical director and engineering maestro Michael Cannon, Penske pulled off a remarkable front row sweep in qualifying – its first since 1988 – led by pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin.

The race saw Josef Newgarden storm to his second consecutive victory after pulling off another last-lap pass, this time over Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.

As it stands, Will Power sits highest among his team-mates in the championship standings, 49 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (411-362), with his two wins the highpoint among a year of consistency.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

While it’s still early days, Team Penske President Tim Cindric is seeing the significance of the union.

“I feel like being able to help people like James Schabel that’s over there working with Santino as a race engineer, it’s helping us grow people in this environment,” Cindric told Motorsport.com.  

“At the same time, it’s helping him see where the top teams are from an organizational standpoint, because I think it’s as much how your processes are and how you interact collectively as it is what setup is on a race car.

“You know, I think you could have whatever the best setup is on the race car out on the track and still not be successful; you’ve got to have all the different facets of it.”

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang and Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang and Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Cindric sees the association very similar to the one Penske shares with the Wood Brothers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“You have to continue to grow your people,” he said. “If your people don’t grow internally, then they usually go grow somewhere else.

“So, for us, it’s very important to be able to incorporate that. Obviously, we were both successful at Indy this year and, without a doubt, I think there was a good collaboration there. I think we helped each other.

“At the same time, I think the Foyt group is benefitting from seeing really what it needs to get from where they are to where they want to be.”

When Cindric was asked what the long-term vision of the partnership with Foyt is, he simply said: “I think as long as it’s mutually beneficial, it takes care of itself.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive: Grosjean reveals IndyCar drink button trick to mark his data

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways

IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways

IndyCar
IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways
Juri Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

Juri Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

IndyCar
Portland
Juri Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Gradient Racing switching to Ford for 2025 IMSA season

Gradient Racing switching to Ford for 2025 IMSA season

IMSA
Gradient Racing switching to Ford for 2025 IMSA season
Will Power
More from
Will Power
Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”

Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”

IndyCar
Madison
Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”
How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead

How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
Toronto
How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
O’Ward “surprised” IndyCar didn’t call a yellow before huge Toronto pile-up

O’Ward “surprised” IndyCar didn’t call a yellow before huge Toronto pile-up

IndyCar
Toronto
O’Ward “surprised” IndyCar didn’t call a yellow before huge Toronto pile-up
Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo

Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo
Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Latest news

IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways

IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways

Indy IndyCar
IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways
Third car strategy the main doubt over Hyundai’s 2025 WRC driver line-up

Third car strategy the main doubt over Hyundai’s 2025 WRC driver line-up

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Third car strategy the main doubt over Hyundai’s 2025 WRC driver line-up
TRD president David Wilson to retire at end of 2024 NASCAR season

TRD president David Wilson to retire at end of 2024 NASCAR season

NAS NASCAR Cup
TRD president David Wilson to retire at end of 2024 NASCAR season
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA