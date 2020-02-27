IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Citrone/Buhl confirms RLL partnership, Pigot as driver

shares
comments
Citrone/Buhl confirms RLL partnership, Pigot as driver
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 4:51 PM

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has announced a partnership with Citrone/Buhl Autosport that will see Spencer Pigot enter the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Citrone/Buhl Autosport was announced last Friday, a partnership formed by former Indy car driver Robbie Buhl and his brother and business partner Tom, and Robert Citrone, founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his son Nick, a Data Analytics Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team.

CBA will now partner with the team owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, allowing Pigot to rejoin the squad that gave him his IndyCar break in 2016. Pigot’s Road To Indy scholarship for winning the 2015 Indy Lights title earned him three rides with RLL-Honda in 2016, and he impressed enough to earn a ride with Ed Carpenter Racing.

That’s where the Orlando, FL native remained until the end of last season, when Carpenter replaced him with 2019 Indy Lights runner-up Rinus VeeKay. Pigot’s best result in his three complete seasons with ECR was a runner-up finish at Iowa Speedway in 2018, while his best qualifying performance was a front-row start for last year’s Indy 500.

“I’m very excited to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport for this year’s GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500,” said Pigot. “I ran my first IndyCar Series race and Indy 500 with RLL in 2016 so it will be nice to return to a team with some familiar faces.

“I can’t thank everyone at RLL and Citrone/Buhl Autosport enough for their efforts in putting this deal together and the opportunity to compete in another Indy 500. I can’t wait for May!”

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport entry will make its track debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 8 in practice for the GMR Grand Prix.

 

Related video

Next article
Aeroscreen prompts updated IndyCar pitstop, equipment regs

Previous article

Aeroscreen prompts updated IndyCar pitstop, equipment regs

Next article

Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports for IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA coverage

Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports for IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA coverage
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Spencer Pigot
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

3
Le Mans

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

1h
4
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

5
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place
Indy

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms
Indy

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event
Indy

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500
Indy

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy
Indy

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.