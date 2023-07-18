Subscribe
Previous / How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
IndyCar / Toronto News

Herta admits IndyCar podium finish wait was “embarrassing”

Colton Herta admits that his wait a podium finish in the 2023 IndyCar Series was “a little embarrassing” after finally taking a third place at Toronto on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Andretti Autosport’s Herta stormed through the field from 14th on the grid to finish third, his first podium of the season despite starting the last two races from pole position.

“It's been really good,” he said of his pace in recent events. “It's a little embarrassing it took this long. We've had good cars all year, and just whatever has happened.

“It's great to finally get that monkey off our back. Hopefully we can continue this and go right back to having strong performances in qualifying and that just makes you race so much easier when you are able to race at the front, and the results come a lot easier at that point.

“We'll dial in on that for the next race, and hopefully have two good ones at Iowa [this weekend].”

In October of last year, Herta signed a four-year contract extension that is believed to be the most lucrative in the IndyCar paddock – and also opens the possibility for him to graduate to Formula 1 if the team gets an entry.

Andretti benefits from a long-term partnership with digital insurance giant Gainbridge, and its #26 is viewed as the flagship entry of its four-car squad.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Herta fought hard with all day in Toronto with series dominator Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, who started one spot behind him, but the Spaniard made a decisive move to pass him straight after the final restart – despite carrying front wing damage from an earlier crash.

They both then moved ahead of Andretti’s leading driver to that point, Long Beach GP winner Kyle Kirkwood, as he hit the wall and then Ganassi’s Marcus Armstrong as he struggled to bring his tires back up to temperature.

When asked to describe what happened by Motorsport.com, Herta replied: “Kyle hit the wall, but not until Turn 1, and Alex was already by me at that point. Yeah, it seemed like we just struggled a lot more than everybody else on the restarts.

“We couldn't get the tires up to temp. It took me two or three more laps after Palou had passed me to get the tires up to temp, and he was long gone after that. So it was a difficult one.

“You could see Kyle braked a little bit too late and expected more grip. We just didn't have it at that point, so he slid up and slapped the wall with the left rear.”

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda celebrate on the podium with champagne

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda celebrate on the podium with champagne

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Herta also paid tribute to Christian Lundgaard, who became IndyCar’s newest race winner with a dominant performance from pole position.

“He is one of the cleanest guys to race against,” praised Herta. “Rarely makes a mistake and runs into you.

“I have enjoyed racing with him. He's been very clean to me. He has been great. Obviously a fast driver.

“I think it was the second pole and not his first win, so he has been knocking on the door for a while now.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

IndyCar
Iowa I

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

McLaren Solus GT wins 2023 Goodwood Shootout with blistering time

McLaren Solus GT wins 2023 Goodwood Shootout with blistering time

Automotive

McLaren Solus GT wins 2023 Goodwood Shootout with blistering time McLaren Solus GT wins 2023 Goodwood Shootout with blistering time

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

SUPC Supercars

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

PMRC Porsche

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

SGT Super GT

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions" Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe