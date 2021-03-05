IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2014 champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power says he won’t let looming contract talks alter the way he tackles the 2021 season.

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

Power finished fifth in last year’s championship after two wins, five poles, a string of misfortunes and a couple of driving errors.

Now as he approaches contract renewal time, Power was asked if that affects his style or approach to the season – his 13th with Penske, his 12th as a fulltimer with the legendary squad.

“No, it doesn't,” he said. “It’s really the same effort that I put in because I put so much effort in every time.

“I so badly want to win. Same fire, internal fire burning. Just do what I do; obviously do my best.”

As usual, the Toowoomba, Australia native cited a good start to the season as key to his title aspirations. Not since his championship year has Power scored a win in the first four races of a season, despite taking seven poles across those 24 races.

“We've started the last four seasons in a really bad way,” said Power who has accumulated 39 wins and 62 poles. “It certainly isn't speed that's the issue. It's our bad days are just too bad.

“Our bad days are DNFs and multiple laps down. They're not like a 10th place or a seventh place, and that's our problem. The speed is certainly not, winning is certainly not. It’s consistency, whether it's mistakes on pit lane or mistakes by me.

“We have to have a solid beginning to the season – I mean, you've just got to have a solid season, and that obviously includes the beginning! I said last year it's a huge focus, and that did not happen for us. This year, again, if we can just have a solid first few races, I think it gives the team confidence and myself confidence.”

Power is also hoping that his newest teammate, three-time and reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, will help boost IndyCar coverage in the Antipodes.

“I was really happy he came over because it gives a lot of attention to IndyCar from Australia,” he said. “I think the TV ratings will be better because he was so popular there and won three championships in a row. It just brings more attention to IndyCar which, now that we don't race down there, doesn't get much love.

“Also, Scott is a good guy. He's from New Zealand – but basically Australia! We certainly get along well and I think he'll be a pretty quick guy.”

Regarding the health of the IndyCar Series as America tries to claw its way back to normality following the worst of the disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic, Power said: “I think it's a very important season…We must have fans this year. We really must. It becomes very tough on these promoters when they're not getting the income from the ticket sales.

“Really praying that things open up, and in particular the [Indy] 500. With everything that Roger has put into that place and all the effort that's gone on since the purchase [of the series and the Speedway], I really hope that we can have close to full capacity there. That's obviously dependent on a lot of other things at the moment.”

Power later commented that IndyCar and IMS were lucky to have had Penske in charge during a period of upheaval.

“Obviously a very awkward first year for Roger, unfortunately because of COVID,” he said. “Really just hoping that we can have fans at the races and things kind of return to normal, which helps everyone, helps the series, helps the promoters.

“Yep, we're fortunate to have had Roger in this time I would say, very fortunate to have someone like that steering the ship.”

shares
comments
Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Previous article

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Will Power
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

2
IndyCar

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

2h
3
NHRA

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

4
NASCAR

The future of betting and casino sponsorship in NASCAR

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives
IndyCar

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

1h
Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

2h
Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

3h
Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

5h
Herta confident that having Dad as new strategist can work
IndyCar

Herta confident that having Dad as new strategist can work

6h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Will Power
Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020
IndyCar / Results

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

More from
Team Penske
McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot" Daytona Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program
NHRA NHRA / News

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

The future of betting and casino sponsorship in NASCAR
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

The future of betting and casino sponsorship in NASCAR

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Motorsport Network acquires Duke Video Motorsport archive
General General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network acquires Duke Video Motorsport archive

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Kovalainen eyes Schumacher guru Balbir Singh
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Kovalainen eyes Schumacher guru Balbir Singh

Latest news

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.