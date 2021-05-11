Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Corvette to pace Indianapolis 500 for 18th time

By:

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray hardtop convertible will lead the 33-car field to the green flag for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Corvette to pace Indianapolis 500 for 18th time

This will mark the 32nd time Chevrolet has supplied the pace car, dating back to 1948, and the 18th time since ’78 for the legendary Corvette.

“The Chevrolet team is privileged every time we’re invited to pace the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, VP of Chevrolet Marketing. “We are confident the track-capable Corvette Stingray Convertible will catch every race fan’s eye as it leads the pack toward the Yard of Bricks.

Corvette designers prioritized form and function by incorporating four lights into each of the tonneau cover nacelles, in addition to strobe lights in the headlights, front louvers and taillights. This maintains the Corvette Convertible’s signature silhouette and eliminates need for a traditional lightbar. 

The C8, the first mid-engined Corvette to go into production, was engineered first and foremost as a convertible and has rear power-adjustable window and a vent for engine cooling. That engine is a 6.2-liter (378ci) small block V8 LT2 engine that produces 495hp and 470lbft of torque when equipped with the performance exhaust – the most horsepower and torque for any entry-level Corvette in the brand’s history. The car ses an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission

“The Chevrolet team is privileged every time we’re invited to pace the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, VP of Chevrolet Marketing. “We are confident the track-capable Corvette Stingray Convertible will catch every race fan’s eye as it leads the pack toward the Yard of Bricks. From the color scheme, to the special race weekend decals and how the safety lighting is skillfully integrated into the nacelles of the hard-top convertible Corvette’s revolutionary appearance, we’re putting Chevrolet’s best on display for the fans.”

Douglas Boles, IMS president said: “The 2021 Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible is such a world-class performance car that’s a perfect match to lead the talented field of 33 drivers to the green flag in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. We continue to be grateful for our strong, enduring partnership with Chevrolet and its many contributions to the success of our events and the exciting appeal of competition at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Chevrolet was founded in 1911, the year of the inaugural 500-mile race, and company co-founder and namesake Louis Chevrolet, along with brothers Arthur and Gaston, competed in early Indy 500s. Arthur competed in the 1911 race and Gaston won in 1920.

Chevrolet engines have won the Indy 500 11 times, with Rick Mears (twice), Emerson Fittipaldi (twice), Arie Luyendyk, Al Unser Jr., Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud.

 

Photo by: IMS

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

