Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up

shares
comments
Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 9:40 PM

Dale Coyne says he’s optimistic that a new deal with Santino Ferrucci will be signed soon, as he also seeks to expand his team’s engineering line-up.

Ferrucci, in his first full season within the NTT IndyCar Series, finished 13th in the championship, just two places behind teammate Sebastien Bourdais. He was ahead of Spencer Pigot of Ed Carpenter Racing, ex-Formula 1 driver and fellow rookie Marcus Ericsson, two Andretti Autosport drivers and both AJ Foyt drivers.

Ferrucci also starred on ovals, finishing fourth at Texas, Pocono and Gateway, dominating the latter event until Bourdais’ shunt ruined his strategy.

However, the #19 car’s race engineer Michael Cannon has joined Chip Ganassi Racing for 2020, leaving Coyne sifting through potential replacements – although he says Ferrucci need not worry about the future.

“I don’t think Michael leaving should be a hold-up for a deal with Santino,” Coyne told Motorsport.com. “We have plenty of strength in depth, and we’re interviewing people next week to expand the lineup even further. We had started hunting even before Michael left.

“So I think we’re actually going to be stronger next year than we were this year, and Santino knows that. It’s encouraging how much interest there has been.”

One of the prime candidates is Olivier Boisson who arrived with Bourdais from KVSH Racing but was eventually shifted from Bourdais’ DCR with Vasser-Sullivan car to the #19 car as assistant race engineer with Cannon. Bourdais’ engineer is also the team’s technical director, Craig Hampson.

“Yeah, Olivier is a very good candidate,” said Coyne, “but there will be plenty of roles to fill here. It won’t be sorted by the time we test [with Bourdais at Sebring for the next round of aeroscreen trials] but it will be done by the end of November.”

Coyne confirmed that maintaining the Bourdais-Ferrucci line-up was his target and that talks with the many potential replacements for Ferrucci had slowed down now.

“We want Santino and it looks like it’s getting close,” he said, “and we’re not looking at running a third car. Well, we’ll run a third one for Indy but that’s it.”

A spokesperson for Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed Cannon’s arrival, but not his role within the organization.

“When someone of Cannon’s talent becomes available, you go for him,” he said. “Whether Chip has decided where to put him, I can’t confirm.”

Motorsport.com sources suggest that Cannon will replace Chris Simmons as Scott Dixon’s race engineer, while new signing Marcus Ericsson will be engineered by Brad Goldberg. Goldberg was Charlie Kimball’s race engineer until switching to Ganassi’s now dormant IMSA team, running the #67 Ford GT of Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe.

Next article
Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”

Previous article

Arrow McLaren SP approaches IndyCar with “humility and ambition”

Next article

Arrow McLaren SP confirms O’Ward, Askew as Hinchcliffe exits

Arrow McLaren SP confirms O’Ward, Askew as Hinchcliffe exits
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Indy 500

Indy 500

30 May - 30 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Mon 1 Dec
Mon 1 Dec
19:03
19:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Latest news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season
Indy

Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation
Indy

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids
Indy

IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids

Pigot loses his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing
Indy

Pigot loses his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
Indy

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.