IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021

shares
comments
Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021
By:

Dale Coyne says he’s expecting Alex Palou to shine at Chip Ganassi Racing, especially when IndyCar reverts to a more normal race weekend schedule, allowing more track time.

This year’s batch of NTT IndyCar Series rookies – Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Oliver Askew and Dalton Kellett – suffered greatly from the knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with not only zero in-season testing, but also reduced amount of track time allowed on any given race weekend.

This was almost entirely due to the series trying to compress most events into two days, in order to 1) minimize team members’ potential exposure to the virus , 2) reduce the teams’ travel (hotel) costs in what was a financially difficult year for all and 3) reduce the promoters’ losses at events where crowd numbers had been heavily restricted.

Despite this, Palou (Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda), VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet) and Askew (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet all scored podium finishes.

Now Palou has moved on to Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s four-car line-up for 2021, Coyne says the 23-year-old Spaniard will be missed at DCR.

“Alex did a good job for us in what was a tough year for rookies,” Coyne told Motorsport.com. “He was very impressive considering how reduced the track time was.

“So going back to the usual three-day weekends and getting more test time will be good for him, accelerate his learning.” As well as his third place finish at Road America, in only his third IndyCar start and his second on a road course, Palou also qualified five times in the top eight.

“Yeah, he’s already capable of putting down a fast lap, that’s for sure,” said Coyne, “but I saw that in his first test with us at Mid-Ohio in July last year. “No problems with his speed.

“Now I think there’s more things he needs to work on in his racecraft, things we could have worked on in testing in a normal year. In-laps on worn out tires and low fuel, out-laps on cold tires and heavy fuel load – stuff that kind of comes automatically to the really experienced guys.

“But that comes down to comfort and confidence which you only get with experience.

“That’s the other thing – these tight schedules meant you didn’t want drivers tearing up cars because the next session might be just a few hours later, especially on the double-header weekends. So in that situation, a rookie especially is going to give himself a bit of a margin.”

Asked if he expects to see Palou flourish at Ganassi, Coyne replied: “He will be strong at Ganassi, oh yeah. If him and [six-time IndyCar champion] Scott Dixon drive similar cars, want the same things from the setup, that will be a big help.

“And for us, his feedback was real good, too, considering he didn’t really know what he could or couldn’t ask for because he had nothing to compare it with. Now with a season under his belt, he understands the car and he’s only going to get better.”

Coyne said that Palou’s driving style was, helpfully, much closer to incumbent teammate Santino Ferrucci’s style than that of the driver he replaced at DCR, Sebastien Bourdais.

“Yeah, Sebastien is very like [James] Hinchcliffe and [Simon] Pagenaud in liking the car to have a very solid rear end, and that’s hard to achieve with this aerokit. Very hard. Santino and Alex like their cars on the looser side.”

That said, Coyne remains a fan of Bourdais. While the four-time Champ Car title winner has spent the majority of his 2020 season racing for JDC-Miller Motorsports in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, he was also a part-timer in the #14 A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet and in September it was confirmed that would become his full-time ride in 2021. Bourdais then delivered a fourth-place finish at St. Petersburg, the 2020 season finale.

“He’ll really help Foyt,” said Coyne of the driver that delivered him two wins, three other podium finishes and a pole position in their three seasons together. “He’s a high-quality driver, still fast and with the experience to know what he wants from a car.

“He’ll set up the car for them and that’s probably what they need, to give them some direction. Yeah, I think you’ll see them move forward next year.”

Coyne currently has no drivers confirmed for 2021 – “We’ve talked to everyone, here and in Europe!” – but he’s hoping Ferrucci can provide continuity by staying on for a third year.

“I still think what Santino does on ovals is impressive,” said Coyne. “His starts and restarts are [Tony] Kanaan-like – very confident on cold tires. And he’s decent on road courses, doesn’t make mistakes. The crash at St. Pete when he got hung out there on the marbles… that was pretty rare.

“So yes, I think we should be able to come to an agreement again. I hope so.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato

Previous article

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Alex Palou
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021

Starworks back in prototypes for 2020 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Starworks back in prototypes for 2020 IMSA season

Sebring 12h: Castroneves leads opening practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Sebring 12h: Castroneves leads opening practice

Yelloly to drive for Racing Point in Barcelona test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Yelloly to drive for Racing Point in Barcelona test

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces

Latest news

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Castroneves returns to IndyCar with Meyer Shank in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Castroneves returns to IndyCar with Meyer Shank in 2021

Trending

1
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

6h
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
MotoGP

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years

4
IndyCar

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021

1h
5
IMSA

Starworks back in prototypes for 2020 IMSA season

Latest news

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021
IndyCar

Coyne: Palou “will be strong” at Ganassi in 2021

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato
IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan announces new engineer for Sato

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Castroneves returns to IndyCar with Meyer Shank in 2021
IndyCar

Castroneves returns to IndyCar with Meyer Shank in 2021

Hunter-Reay, DHL to return with Andretti Autosport for 2021
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay, DHL to return with Andretti Autosport for 2021

Latest videos

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win 02:21
IndyCar
Oct 4, 2020

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.