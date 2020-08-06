IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Practice 1 in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

shares
comments
Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 10:59 PM

Dale Coyne Racing’s third entry in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be for James Davison, in partnership with Rick Ware Racing, BYRD and Belardi Auto Racing.

Although David Byrd of Byrd Racing had informed Coyne that he didn’t expect to be able to enter this year’s 500, unlike in 2015 and ’16 when he backed the late Bryan Clauson and in ’18 and ’19 when he backed Davison, over the last few days his position changed.

This will be the third straight year that Byrd has partnered with Belardi Auto Racing, and the second time with Dale Coyne Racing, while the new partner is Rick Ware Racing, for whom Davison is racing part time in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series this year.

Davison, for whom this will be a sixth attempt at Indy and fourth with Coyne, will pilot the #51 Jacob Construction Honda-powered entry with support from Americas Best Value Inn, Tilson HR, and Cruz Associates.

Said Davison: “I am overjoyed to be returning to the Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing, Rick Ware Racing, BYRD and Belardi.

“Last year we had a great run qualifying [15th] and finishing [12th] in the top half of the field, and we intend to replicate and improve on that. The Byrd family, Brian Belardi, and Dale Coyne have been loyal believers in me and have demonstrated that in a way for which I will forever be grateful, and I am excited to be able to now enjoy the support of Rick Ware Racing as well.

“While a lot will be different this year due to the unusual circumstances, it is still an exciting time to be involved in Indy car racing under the stewardship of the Penske Corporation and to have the opportunity to get on track next week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”
Coyne, who had also been considering Oriol Servia and Stefan Wilson for the ride, had his third-car partners not been able to sign up, said: “James had great runs the last couple times he’s raced at the Indy 500 for us. He picked up his best finish last season and we look forward to seeing him build on that result this year.

“It’s also great to be continuing our partnership with BYRD and Belardi and we’re happy to be welcoming Rick Ware to the NTT IndyCar Series for his first Indy 500.”

Ware himself commented: “It is not too often I get to experience a ‘first’ in motorsports. However, this year we not only won an international championship [LMP2 Am Teams championship in the Asian Le Mans Series], RWR will be entered into the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. This is definitely a bucket list item that I've had for a long time.”

“Our previous two Indy 500 partnerships with Dale have been nothing short of fantastic,” said Byrd, “and we are just over the moon to be working together again, while also extending our relationship with Brian Belardi and starting a new one with Rick Ware Racing.

Said Belardi: “I can’t wait to see what the team is capable of accomplishing this year building off the momentum from 2019.”

 

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

Previous article

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers James Davison
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Midget fatality
Midget Midget / News

Midget fatality

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

HSR: Series Road America doubleheader preview
Vintage Vintage / News

HSR: Series Road America doubleheader preview

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Latest news

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
8m

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
1h

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news
1h

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Midget

Midget fatality

3
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

4
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

5
Vintage

HSR: Series Road America doubleheader preview

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships
IndyCar

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
NSXF

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy
IndyCar

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

Fan-less Indy 500 is “a real shame” says legend Foyt
IndyCar

Fan-less Indy 500 is “a real shame” says legend Foyt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.