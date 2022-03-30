Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / RLL reveals bold new colorscheme for Rahal’s car at Gateway Next / VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda
IndyCar / Indy March next-gen testing News

Current and next-gen IndyCar test schedule altered by bad weather

Thursday’s IndyCar test on the IMS road course has been reduced to 10 cars due to gloomy weather forecasts, while the 2024 engine tests will continue for a third day.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Current and next-gen IndyCar test schedule altered by bad weather
Listen to this article

The 2024 engine tests continued for a third day today with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon continuing to pound the pavement with Honda Performance Development’s 2.4-liter engine, and Will Power taking over the Penske-run Chevrolet 2.4-liter car from teammate Josef Newgarden.

Testing for these next-gen engines – currently running without the spec hybrid units they will utilize on their race debuts – is ‘closed door’. However, GM’s IndyCar program manager Rob Buckner was able to tell Motorsport.com that Tuesday was “another good day with the 2.4-liter. It’s been flawless for a new engine debut, and we’ve been able to work through all of our items.”

Continued cold weather persuaded IndyCar, Chevy and Honda to come to a mutual agreement to extend the test through tomorrow, when the weather is set to be much warmer. Forecasts suggest a peak temperature as high as 75degF, whereas today saw conditions barely creep above 45degF. However, there are also some predictions of high winds and potentially storms in the area.

This miserable spell of weather has also adversely affected car count for the scheduled Thursday test of current-gen cars on the IMS road course, halving it to just 10 cars. Those set to participate include the four-car Andretti Autosport-Honda team – Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco – as well as Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, Juncos-Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet’s singleton entry piloted by Callum Ilott, and three cars for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, driven by full-timers Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward and GP Indy / Indy 500 extra Juan Pablo Montoya.

These 10 cars will test on the standard 2.439-mile 14-turn version of the road course, as opposed to the pair of 2.4-liter cars which have been utilizing a 15-turn 2.587-mile version that uses the "inner loop" at Turn 5. This sends the cars around to the right, followed by a left-horseshoe before they rejoin the back straight. This is the same layout where the top three 2021 Indy Lights finishers were able to test IndyCars last November. 

Some of the teams that have pulled out of Thursday’s Indy test will instead spend Monday, April 4 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL. These include Ganassi, which is thus going through a second change of schedule. The defending champions had originally hoped to use its test day at Texas Motor Speedway, but when that was postponed by three days – again, due to unsuitable weather – the team elected to shift its attention to the IMS road course.

shares
comments

Related video

RLL reveals bold new colorscheme for Rahal’s car at Gateway
Previous article

RLL reveals bold new colorscheme for Rahal’s car at Gateway
Next article

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines Indy March next-gen testing
Video Inside
IndyCar

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
IndyCar

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda

Current and next-gen IndyCar test schedule altered by bad weather
IndyCar IndyCar

Current and next-gen IndyCar test schedule altered by bad weather

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.