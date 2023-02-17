CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy
With 100 days left before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, the CW Network is has announced the start of its 100 Days to Indy documentary series.
Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the first in the six-part series will premiere on Thursday, April 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). It aims to take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the personalities of the NTT IndyCar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their quest for the 500.
“As we hit the 100 day milestone until the Indianapolis 500, the production team behind 100 Days to Indy has been working tirelessly to capture the powerful stories of these incredible drivers as they compete at death-defying speeds to be the best of the best,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW Network.
CW promises to take viewers “into the drivers’ seat for unprecedented access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.” It also promises to “showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.”
Produced by multiple-award winning VICE World News, 100 Days to Indy is directed and co-executive produced by Emmy® Award-winner Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, and Falguni Lakhani Adams is executive producer for VICE TV. 100 Days to Indy is distributed globally by Vice Content Distribution.
“I think my personality on camera is probably just going to be me,” Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden told Motorsport.com last December. “If they choose to showcase me, I’m just going to be who I am – pretty serious when I show up at the track. I’m not going to change.
“But honestly, I don’t think any of us will need to act different for the cameras. There’s enough diversity between the personalities that if people are just themselves, the producers are going to have plenty of interesting storylines.”
Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda commented: “I’d like to give the people watching the show an understanding of the Indy 500. Everyone will have heard of it but not all of them will know enough to fully appreciate its meaning, its history.
"So I think it will be good to educate people, so when they say that I’m going for win #5 which has never been done, they will understand the difficulty.
“I feel like VICE and CW have so many stories and situations they can cover, it will be hard for them to choose which things to go in-depth with over the six episodes.”
