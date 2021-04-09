IndyCar
Previous / "Refresher" Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing
IndyCar / Indy April Testing / Testing report

Daly heads Indy test Friday morning, all rookies cleared

By:

Conor Daly again put his US Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet on top in testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday morning, while all rookies have now completed their orientation practice.

Daly heads Indy test Friday morning, all rookies cleared

Because of how much time was lost to rain yesterday, IndyCar started running at 9am U.S. ET, beginning with a session for the rookies and refreshers, whose track time yesterday was pinched by bad weather and eventually fading light.

Those starting the day still needing to complete their ‘Phase 3’ – 15 laps above 215mph – included Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda duo Pietro Fittipaldi and Cody Ware, along with Simona de Silvestro of Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet, Max Chilton (Carlin-Chevy), and Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy).

All have now fulfilled the requirements of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway and are cleared to practice with others.

Once the track was open to all, the teams swiftly got on with running in packs, and Daly moved to the top of the times with a 224.790mph on the 16th of his 23 laps so far. That was a mere 0.05mph faster than 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda who was 0.45mph faster than the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy of Pato O’Ward.

As yesterday, Colton Herta’s #26 Gainbridge car heads the Andretti Autosport-Honda contingent, while one of last year’s Indy 500 revelations Alex Palou has ensured two Ganassi cars are in the top five.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas are being best represented currently by Santino Ferrucci in the third car, but Graham Rahal has the strongest no-tow lap speed of all at the moment, with a 221.949mph.

Second in the no-tows is Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2018 Indy winner Will Power, although he sits 22nd on the overall speed chart.

There are five hours left in the session which has resumed after a brief but heavy shower. Should further precipitation occur, IndyCar could feasibly extend track time to 7pm, as it did yesterday.

One car that will not be seen today is the #21 ECR-Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay who suffered a big shunt in yesterday morning’s session, and is still nursing a broken finger.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

47

Conor Daly

40.0374

0.000

0.000

16

23

224.790

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

2

9

Scott Dixon

40.0462

0.0088

0.0088

2

11

224.740

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

5

Pato O'Ward

40.1304

0.0930

0.0842

36

55

224.269

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

4

26

Colton Herta

40.1422

0.1048

0.0118

42

45

224.203

Honda

Andretti Autosport

5

10

Alex Palou

40.1545

0.1171

0.0123

20

31

224.134

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

18

Ed Jones

40.1956

0.1582

0.0411

15

20

223.905

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing

7

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.2344

0.1970

0.0388

5

41

223.689

Chevy

Team Penske

8

20

Ed Carpenter

40.2707

0.2333

0.0363

32

42

223.488

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.3126

0.2752

0.0419

46

46

223.255

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

15

Graham Rahal

40.3213

0.2839

0.0087

35

35

223.207

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

48

Tony Kanaan

40.3404

0.3030

0.0191

38

39

223.101

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

06

Helio Castroneves

40.3974

0.3600

0.0570

3

21

222.787

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

13

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.4133

0.3759

0.0159

6

52

222.699

Chevy

Team Penske

14

98

Marco Andretti

40.4195

0.3821

0.0062

4

43

222.665

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

15

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.4623

0.4249

0.0428

26

28

222.429

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

16

59

Max Chilton

40.4935

0.4561

0.0312

3

11

222.258

Chevy

Carlin

17

24

Sage Karam

40.5059

0.4685

0.0124

32

32

222.190

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

18

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.5384

0.5010

0.0325

6

12

222.012

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

19

30

Takuma Sato

40.5755

0.5381

0.0371

26

26

221.809

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

60

Jack Harvey

40.5955

0.5581

0.0200

3

49

221.699

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

21

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.6259

0.5885

0.0304

29

68

221.534

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

12

Will Power

40.6486

0.6112

0.0227

39

43

221.410

Chevy

Team Penske

23

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.6690

0.6316

0.0204

4

20

221.299

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

2

Josef Newgarden

40.6699

0.6325

0.0009

24

25

221.294

Chevy

Team Penske

25

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.6755

0.6381

0.0056

6

14

221.263

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

26

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.7075

0.6701

0.0320

17

29

221.089

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

27

27

Alexander Rossi

40.7917

0.7543

0.0842

34

37

220.633

Honda

Andretti Autosport

28

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.9883

0.9509

0.1966

12

16

219.575

Honda

Andretti Autosport

29

4

Dalton Kellett

40.9922

0.9548

0.0039

13

15

219.554

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

30

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

41.2469

1.2095

0.2547

4

9

218.198

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

31

52

Cody Ware

41.7824

1.7450

0.5355

3

3

215.402

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy April Testing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

David Malsher-Lopez
David Malsher-Lopez
“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing Indy April Testing
Video Inside
IndyCar / Testing report

“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing

Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds Indy April Testing
Video Inside
IndyCar / Testing report

Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime
IMSA / Commentary

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

